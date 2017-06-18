Super Night With Tubelight: Sunil Grover misses chance to win hearts on Salman Khan show, Sanket Bhosale shined like a tubelight

Super Night With Tubelight, featuring Salman Khan was aired on Saturday night after The Kapil Sharma Show. Super Night With Tubelight, featuring Salman Khan was aired on Saturday night after The Kapil Sharma Show.

Super Night With Tubelight happened a day earlier. It came as a surprise for all of those who were waiting for Salman Khan to beam into their drawing rooms on Sunday afternoon. The two-hour special episode was aired on Saturday at 10.30 pm after The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the first sequence of the show, we witnessed Sunil Grover in the role of Doctor Mashoor Gulati and Ali Asgar as his nurse Laila. Sunil in his peculiar style did some medical tests of Salman and finally operated on him. But what seemed to be hilarious to Salman and Sohail came as a repeat telecast of everything we have seen Sunil doing on Kapil’s show. We wish the writers had come up with a better script for the talented comedian.

Next came Mouni Roy and as she performed on Salman’s chartbusters with the contestants (Maasoom and Yogesh) and the winner (Ditya) of Super Dancers, Dabangg Khan could not stop smiling and lip synced all the songs while Mouni danced.

When Sunil once again entered the stage as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, we expected an uproarious performance this time. But his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Duplicate too met the same fate as his Comedy Clinic. While we were expecting him to come up with some fresh jokes, Sunil once again left us disappointed with his stale one-liners.

Your normal Saturday night is about to turn in to a #SuperNightWithTubelight!

Tune in to @SonyTV in 1 hour! @BeingSalmanKhan @SohailKhan pic.twitter.com/wbEio00r7n — Tubelight (@TubelightKiEid) June 17, 2017

The surprise package of the show was comedian Sanket Bhosale who hosted, Dutt Ka Dum. His act was inspired by Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum which aired on the same channel. When he fumbled on the name of Neil Nitin Mukesh and the word Demonetisation, the audience and the Tubelight stars were left rolling on the floor. He even took a dig at Salman as he asked, “kitne pratishat bhartiyon ko foreign ki ladkian pasand aati hain par milti nahi (what percentage of Indians falls for a foreign girl but fail to impress her).” After watching his perfect comic timing and his mimicry of Sanjay Dutt, we can definitely call him the ‘performer of the episode’.

Ali Asgar came dressed as a Chinese girl whose husband has gone to fight in the Indo-China war. The cutest sequence of the show was when the little kids of the show Sabse Bada Kalakaar donned the hat of journalists and asked Salman some questions which media persons in real life would not dare to even think of. One of the kids asked Salman when will he have his own kids since he is so fond of them. Replying to another kid, Salman revealed that he starts finding a girl irritating after he spends 5-6 years with her.

The special episode ended on a celebratory note with the singers of Tubelight’s several songs, Jubin Nautiyal, Nakash Aziz and Amit Mishra singing the already superhit songs of the movie, Radio Song and Naach Meri Jaan. The big revelation came at the end when Sanket Bhosale revealed that he is making his new show and invited Salman Khan on it already.

In all, the special episode was a delightful watch with some super-hit moments but what could have been a blockbuster ended up just being a hit.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd