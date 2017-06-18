Super Night With Tubelight: Salman Khan episode got aired a day before leaving fans shocked. But the reason is justified

Super Night With Tubelight: Salman Khan’s episode got shifted in the last minute. Super Night With Tubelight: Salman Khan’s episode got shifted in the last minute.

As the audience was waiting to see superstar Salman Khan having a gala time with comedian Sunil Grover and his team on Super Night With Tubelight special on Sunday afternoon, which is today, it was in for a shock to see the show getting preponed to Saturday night on Sony channel, in a last minute change.

The two-hour comedy special was broadcast at 10.30 pm right after The Kapil Sharma Show. But now it has been revealed that the sudden change was made taking in consideration the Champions Trophy final match between India and Pakistan, slated for today. Earlier, Super Night With Tubelight was scheduled to air at 12 pm and repeat telecast at 9 pm today.

Even though the match was scheduled to start at 3 pm, people in large numbers have plans to go to restaurants and lounges to watch the final, and the makers knew they would miss the afternoon audience. So, they though it’s better to air a day before than lose their audience to match fever.

Besides Salman and Sunil, the show also featured Sohail Khan, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale. In the first sequence of the show, we witnessed Sunil in the role of Doctor Mashoor Gulati and Ali as his nurse Laila. Sunil in his peculiar style did some medical tests on Salman and finally operated on him. But what seemed to be hilarious to Salman and Sohail came as a repeat telecast of everything we have seen Sunil doing on Kapil’s show. We wish the writers had come up with a better script for the talented comedian.

Next came Mouni Roy and as she performed on Salman’s chartbusters with the contestants (Maasoom and Yogesh) and the winner (Ditya) of Super Dancers, the Dabangg Khan could not stop smiling and lip synced all the songs while Mouni danced.

The special episode ended on a celebratory note with the singers of Tubelight’s several songs, Jubin Nautiyal, Nakash Aziz and Amit Mishra singing the already superhit songs of the movie – “Radio Song” and “Naach Meri Jaan”. The big revelation came at the end when Sanket revealed that he is making his new show and invited Salman Khan on it already.

