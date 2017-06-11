Super Night with Tubelight: Salman Khan chooses Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma. What does it mean for Kapil’s show?

Salman Khan chooses to promote Tubelight with Sunil Grover. Salman Khan chooses to promote Tubelight with Sunil Grover.

Salman Khan seems to have chosen Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma to promote his upcoming film Tubelight. The actor has shot for a special episode with Sunil on Sony channel along with his brother Sohail Khan and singer Jubin Nautiyal to enthrall the audience by getting back their favourite Dr. Mashoor Gulati on the screens.

However, the question is would this special episode harm Kapil Sharma’s show in any manner? Recently, after a long time, Kapil’s show managed to climb up to the position of being one of the top five favourite shows watched by the audience. It garnered good TRPs, which it had lost post the feud between Kapil and Sunil. But now, Salman’s decision to shoot for this special Eid episode with Sunil has raised eyebrows and questions if Sunil is going to be back on the respective channel with another show very soon.

Apart from Sunil, the show would also see Sunanda Mishra and Ali Asgar playing different characters. Interestingly, Ali is one of the key members who had left Kapil’s show post the host’s fight with Sunil.

Check out Sunil Grover’s tweet:

The comedian took to Twitter to share the news of the special episode. The actor shared a picture where Salman, Sohail, Sunil and rest of the cast are all smiles. It seems the audiences are in for some fun this time.

Watch Salman Khan’s Super Night With Tubelight promo:

Meanwhile, Sunil is enjoying his time off from the busy schedule. The actor just came back from a well-spent holiday. There were speculations that he might lead a new show on another channel soon. But the actor has not confirmed anything as of yet. However, the audience for sure is growing impatient with every day and want to experience the laughter ride by Sunil who had entertained the audiences as Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi and many other characters.

