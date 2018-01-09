Super Night With PadMan: Akshay Kumar and Sunil Grover set to create a laughter riot, watch video

Super Night With PadMan: Akshay Kumar and Sunil Grover will tickle your funnybones on January 14. Super Night With PadMan: Akshay Kumar and Sunil Grover will tickle your funnybones on January 14.

Remember Salman Khan’s Super Night With Tubelight when Doctor Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover returned to the television screens after his fallout with Kapil Sharma? Be ready to witness another Super Nights with Sunil but this time it won’t be Salman but Akshay Kumar who will get along with the comedian-actor to tickle your funnybones. Khiladi Kumar will promote his Republic Day release PadMan on the special episode which will air this Sunday, January 14 at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment channel.

In a promotional clip of Super Nights With PadMan released by Sony, we see Sunil as both Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. Sharing the clip Sony wrote, “@akshaykumar, Rinku Bhabhi aur Dr. Gulati aa rahein hai aapke iss Sunday ko dhamaakedaar banane, #SupernightwithPadman mein #SuperDancer Chapter 2 ke baad. @whosunilgrover.”

Though other details about the show haven’t been revealed as yet, the team of Drama Company including Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sudesh Lehri and Sanket Bhosale will also join Sunil. However, considering Akshay and Sunil’s perfect comic timing, the episode might be a complete laughter riot. Akshay and Sunil had earlier shared the screen space in 2015 release Gabbar Is Back.

The special episode looks like an attempt by Sony channel for giving competition to Colors which will be airing the finale of its much popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 at almost the same slot. Also, if sources are to be believed the lead actors of PadMan, Sonam Kapoor and Akshay will also be joining Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss finale.

Also, the weekend will get even more special for the viewers as Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will be presenting India’s Next Superstar on Star Plus with Priyanka Chopra as the first celebrity guest.

