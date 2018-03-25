Super Dancer 2 winner Bishal Sharma: I would love to choreograph Tiger Shroff

Super Dancer Chapter 2 winner Bishal Sharma on his big win. Super Dancer Chapter 2 winner Bishal Sharma on his big win.

Amid much fanfare, Assam boy Bishal Sharma was honoured with the championship trophy of Super Dancer Chapter 2 on Saturday. Bishal beat Akash Thapa, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Ritik Diwaker to take home a dazzling trophy, a prize money of Rs 15 lakh, along with a lot of goodies from sponsors. The finale, apart from some mind-blowing performances by the finalists, also saw judge Geeta Kapur and Shilpa Shetty burning the dance floor. Also, October star Varun Dhawan graced the finale that was a three-hour long extravaganza. For the first time in the show, the audience was given a chance to vote live for their favourites, and at the end, 34 million votes came in, with Bishal managing to get 12 million votes for himself. Talking about his big win, Bishal, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared with a broad smile, “It was a khatarnak (dangerous) moment for me. I had never thought that I would win and it will always be the most special win of my life.”

When asked who he thought would beat him, the 12-year-old shared, “While all the four finalists were deserving, I had a feeling that Akash will win. The live voting made things much more exciting and thrilling. After the first round, when I saw that I was topping the votes, I was praying hard that it remains the same until the end.”

While Bishal remained diplomatic on choosing his favourite judges stating, “All three of them were wonderful,” he did have a heartwarming message for his Super Guru Vaibhav Ghuge. “He was the best guru one could get in the show and he held our hand throughout the journey. He was not only a mentor and a friend to us but he took care of us like our parents. I remember when my mother had to go back home for some work, and I was alone here, Vaibhav Sir cared for me like my mother, and I love him dearly.” Vaibhav, for his efforts, was also awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read | Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale highlights: Bishal Sharma lifts the trophy

The young boy has his plans set, and wants to make his mark in the dance world, but he does wish to compromise on his education, “I am young now and I want to strike a balance between my studies and my passion. But I definitely want to pursue dance further.” Ask him, who he wants to choreograph from Bollywood, and pat came the answer, “Tiger Shroff. He is a really great dancer and collaborating with him would be fun.”

The young kid also shared his excitement as many people from his state have been winning laurels in dance. “Bir Radha Sherpa, who won Dance Plus and Dance Champion recently, is an inspiration, and he showers me with a lot of love. This is just the start and soon the world will realise that Assam might be a small state in size but it has the biggest of talent.”

Produced by Frames Production, Super Dancer 2 was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. The show premiered on September 30, 2017, and made history for being the longest-running single season of a dance reality show. While Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi hosted the show when it launched, Jay Bhanushali took Rithvik’s place after Dhanjani had to quit because of prior commitments.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd