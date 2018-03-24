Presents Latest News

Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale LIVE UPDATES

Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale LIVE UPDATES: Sony Entertainment Television's dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 will finally reach its conclusion tonight. The finalists of the show are Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prahapati, Akash Thapa and Bishal Sharma.

Super Dancer 2 Finale Super Dancer Chapter 2 2018 finale: Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Akash Thapa and Bishal Sharma pose for photographers during the show.

Sony Entertainment Television’s beloved dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 is finally coming to an end tonight. The four finalists of the show– Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Akash Thapa and Bishal Sharma–have been dancing their hearts out for weeks in order to walk away with the coveted trophy.

While 10-year-old Ritik Diwaker has impressed judges Shilpa Shetty Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu with his cool and unique moves, five-year-old Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat has won the love of everyone with her energy and talent. 12-year-old Akash Thapa from Dehradun is a complete goofball and has managed to make his way into the hearts of the judges as well as that of the viewers with his charm. He’s also considered to be the naughtiest of the lot. And last but not the least, Bishal Sharma from Assam is one livewire performer, who is loved by the judges for what he brings to the table. He is known for his ability to talk up a storm.

Follow all the live updates from Super Dance 2 finale:

  1. 9:13PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Varun promises to sponsor Ritik's education

    October star Varun calls Ritik the real hero and tells him that he will sponsor his education. He motivates him by saying that the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 2 is just a beginning of his life. Ritik's father gets emotional on seeing the sweet gesture of Varun and thank him for wishing good for his son.

  2. 9:12PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Varun Dhawan lauds Ritik Diwaker

    Varun Dhawan cannot stop himself from applauding the performance of Ritik Diwaker and Prateik. Shilpa Shetty climbs the ladder as a gesture to show how much she likes Ritik's performance. "You are so good and talented," said Varun and Geeta Kapur gave them a standing ovation and even bowed down to show how much she respects Ritik's talent. Basu says, "Not just dance, your confidence will take you to other heights in life too."

  3. 9:04PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Ritik Diwaker shows off his dancing skills

    Jay Bhanushali invites next finalist Ritik Diwaker and his choreographer Prateik on stage for the next performance. Mamaji (Paritosh) once again interacts with Ritik's fans who are excited to see their favourite contestant lift the winner's trophy. The powerful duo begins the performance on Dangal's title track.

  4. 8:58PM
    24 Mar, 18
    11 million votes and counting...
  5. 8:51PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Bishal is still the front-runner

    Kiku continues to entertain the audience and even pokes fun at himself. Meanwhile, the results of the live voting are flashed on the screen. Bishal is still on top followed by Vaishnavi. Shilpa Shetty promotes Family Time With Kapil Sharma which goes on air tomorrow at 8 pm. Varun Dhawan wishes luck to Kapil's upcoming show.

  6. 8:47PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Kiku Sharda enters Super Dance 2 finale

    Kiku Sharda aka Bachcha Yadav enters the stage of the show. Kiku will be soon seen in Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Varun joins Kiku on the stage and their funny banter leaves everyone in splits.

  7. 8:37PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Live voting results

    Jay shows the results of live voting until now. According to it, Bishal is leading with 36 percent votes followed by Vaishnavi's 24 percent, Akash's 22 percent and Ritik's 18 percent.

  8. 8:34PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Varun declares Vaishnavi as the "Swag Queen"

    Vaishnavi now makes Varun shake a leg on his song "Saturday Saturday". Anurag Basu is seen having fun as he too dances on the song. Vaishnavi's father too shakes a leg with Varun on stage. Varun presents a gift to Vaishnavi which is a crown of "Swag Queen".

  9. 8:32PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Vaishnavi Prajapati floors Varun Dhawan and judges

    As Vaishnavi finishes the performance, all the three judges and Varun Dhawan are left in awe of the little girl. The tradition of climbing the ladder started by Shilpa Shetty on the show is today being followed by Varun. He climbed the ladder to appreciate the performance. Varun tells Vaishnavi, "I could not see anywhere else while you were performing. Shilpa added, "You are the 'swag queen' of Super Dancer and I will be missing you after the show ends." Director Anurag Basu is left speechless after the performance. He tells Vaishnavi that she has inspired many during her journey on the show. Geeta Kapur said Vaishnavi dances from the heart and showers her with blessings.

  10. 8:23PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Vaishnavi Prajapati burns the dance floor

    Jay Bhanushali invites Vaishnavi Prajapati and her choreographer Manan, the first performers of the day but before that 'Mamaji' (Paritosh Tripathi) interacts with fans of the five-year-old Vaishnavi who are proud of her for being among the top four finalists. The audience enjoys Vaishnavi's performance of some superhit Bollywood numbers.

  11. 8:18PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Varun Dhawan enters Super Dance 2 finale

    Varun Dhawan enters the show dancing on October song "Theher Jaa" amidst loud cheer from the crowd. He addresses the audience and sings praises for the show calling it "heartbeat of India". Varun is on the show to promote his upcoming film October which releases on April 13. With him, the actor has brought the winner's trophy and as he shows it to everyone, the finalists are seen running after it.

  12. 8:13PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Paritosh Tripathi makes an entry

    The second host of the show Paritosh Tripathi aka Mamaji who has been tickling the funny bone of the viewers makes an entry in Dharmendra style as he says that he doesn't want the finale to happen as he will miss the show after it gets over.

  13. 8:12PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Super Dance 2 finale live voting is open

    The contestants get a standing ovation from the judges and host Jay Bhanushali welcomes the audience to the finale of the show. The four finalists Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma, Ritik Diwaker and Vaishnavi Prajapati get a fancy introduction courtesy the host. He informs the viewers about the live voting which is open now. The viewers can vote on the Sony LIV app.

  14. 8:07PM
    24 Mar, 18
    The first performance

    The first performance of the episode is by all the contestants of the show joined by the choreographers. All of them perform on Varun Dhawan's hit number "Bezubaan" from the movie Anybody Can Dance (ABCD), "Unchii Hai Building" from Judwaa 2 and others. The judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu cheer for them as they give an enthralling performance.

  15. 8:04PM
    24 Mar, 18
    And the finale begins...

    The episode begins with a preview of all that is in store for the fans of Super Dancer Chapter 2. From Varun Dhawan's performance to spell bounding performances by the finalists of the show, the audiences are in for an entertaining finale of the kids dance reality show.

  16. 8:00PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Are you ready for Super Dancer Chapter 2 finale?

    The Super Dancer Chapter 2 finale will be aired tonight on Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm. Akash Thapa from Dehradhun, Bishal Sharma from Assam, Ritik Diwaker from Kanpur and Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat will battle it out on the dance floor to lift the Super Dancer 2 trophy.

    This time, viewers can also vote live using the Sony LIV app. According to the makers, audiences will be able to see the voting results all through the finale to know how their favorite contestant is faring.

    Another highlight of the finale will be October actor Varun Dhawan who will be joining the super judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. Kishan Dabhi
    Mar 24, 2018 at 8:29 pm
    Best dance show in a world . thank so much better dancers give for this country superrr...se.. uper...
    (4)(1)
    Reply
    1. A
      Abhaytaori
      Mar 24, 2018 at 8:29 pm
      shilpa on the florr to dance with them
      (3)(0)
      Reply
      1. A
        Abhaytaori
        Mar 24, 2018 at 8:28 pm
        ha ha shilpa shetyy willl do i willl se e i want her to do?
        (5)(2)
        Reply