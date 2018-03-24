Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale LIVE UPDATES

Sony Entertainment Television’s beloved dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 is finally coming to an end tonight. The four finalists of the show– Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Akash Thapa and Bishal Sharma–have been dancing their hearts out for weeks in order to walk away with the coveted trophy.
While 10-year-old Ritik Diwaker has impressed judges Shilpa Shetty Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu with his cool and unique moves, five-year-old Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat has won the love of everyone with her energy and talent. 12-year-old Akash Thapa from Dehradun is a complete goofball and has managed to make his way into the hearts of the judges as well as that of the viewers with his charm. He’s also considered to be the naughtiest of the lot. And last but not the least, Bishal Sharma from Assam is one livewire performer, who is loved by the judges for what he brings to the table. He is known for his ability to talk up a storm.
October star Varun calls Ritik the real hero and tells him that he will sponsor his education. He motivates him by saying that the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 2 is just a beginning of his life. Ritik's father gets emotional on seeing the sweet gesture of Varun and thank him for wishing good for his son.
Varun Dhawan cannot stop himself from applauding the performance of Ritik Diwaker and Prateik. Shilpa Shetty climbs the ladder as a gesture to show how much she likes Ritik's performance. "You are so good and talented," said Varun and Geeta Kapur gave them a standing ovation and even bowed down to show how much she respects Ritik's talent. Basu says, "Not just dance, your confidence will take you to other heights in life too."
Jay Bhanushali invites next finalist Ritik Diwaker and his choreographer Prateik on stage for the next performance. Mamaji (Paritosh) once again interacts with Ritik's fans who are excited to see their favourite contestant lift the winner's trophy. The powerful duo begins the performance on Dangal's title track.
Kiku continues to entertain the audience and even pokes fun at himself. Meanwhile, the results of the live voting are flashed on the screen. Bishal is still on top followed by Vaishnavi. Shilpa Shetty promotes Family Time With Kapil Sharma which goes on air tomorrow at 8 pm. Varun Dhawan wishes luck to Kapil's upcoming show.
Kiku Sharda aka Bachcha Yadav enters the stage of the show. Kiku will be soon seen in Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Varun joins Kiku on the stage and their funny banter leaves everyone in splits.
Jay shows the results of live voting until now. According to it, Bishal is leading with 36 percent votes followed by Vaishnavi's 24 percent, Akash's 22 percent and Ritik's 18 percent.
Vaishnavi now makes Varun shake a leg on his song "Saturday Saturday". Anurag Basu is seen having fun as he too dances on the song. Vaishnavi's father too shakes a leg with Varun on stage. Varun presents a gift to Vaishnavi which is a crown of "Swag Queen".
As Vaishnavi finishes the performance, all the three judges and Varun Dhawan are left in awe of the little girl. The tradition of climbing the ladder started by Shilpa Shetty on the show is today being followed by Varun. He climbed the ladder to appreciate the performance. Varun tells Vaishnavi, "I could not see anywhere else while you were performing. Shilpa added, "You are the 'swag queen' of Super Dancer and I will be missing you after the show ends." Director Anurag Basu is left speechless after the performance. He tells Vaishnavi that she has inspired many during her journey on the show. Geeta Kapur said Vaishnavi dances from the heart and showers her with blessings.
Jay Bhanushali invites Vaishnavi Prajapati and her choreographer Manan, the first performers of the day but before that 'Mamaji' (Paritosh Tripathi) interacts with fans of the five-year-old Vaishnavi who are proud of her for being among the top four finalists. The audience enjoys Vaishnavi's performance of some superhit Bollywood numbers.
Varun Dhawan enters the show dancing on October song "Theher Jaa" amidst loud cheer from the crowd. He addresses the audience and sings praises for the show calling it "heartbeat of India". Varun is on the show to promote his upcoming film October which releases on April 13. With him, the actor has brought the winner's trophy and as he shows it to everyone, the finalists are seen running after it.
The second host of the show Paritosh Tripathi aka Mamaji who has been tickling the funny bone of the viewers makes an entry in Dharmendra style as he says that he doesn't want the finale to happen as he will miss the show after it gets over.
The contestants get a standing ovation from the judges and host Jay Bhanushali welcomes the audience to the finale of the show. The four finalists Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma, Ritik Diwaker and Vaishnavi Prajapati get a fancy introduction courtesy the host. He informs the viewers about the live voting which is open now. The viewers can vote on the Sony LIV app.
The first performance of the episode is by all the contestants of the show joined by the choreographers. All of them perform on Varun Dhawan's hit number "Bezubaan" from the movie Anybody Can Dance (ABCD), "Unchii Hai Building" from Judwaa 2 and others. The judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu cheer for them as they give an enthralling performance.
The episode begins with a preview of all that is in store for the fans of Super Dancer Chapter 2. From Varun Dhawan's performance to spell bounding performances by the finalists of the show, the audiences are in for an entertaining finale of the kids dance reality show.
The Super Dancer Chapter 2 finale will be aired tonight on Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm. Akash Thapa from Dehradhun, Bishal Sharma from Assam, Ritik Diwaker from Kanpur and Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat will battle it out on the dance floor to lift the Super Dancer 2 trophy.
This time, viewers can also vote live using the Sony LIV app. According to the makers, audiences will be able to see the voting results all through the finale to know how their favorite contestant is faring.
Another highlight of the finale will be October actor Varun Dhawan who will be joining the super judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.