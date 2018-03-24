Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale LIVE UPDATES

Super Dancer Chapter 2 2018 finale: Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Akash Thapa and Bishal Sharma pose for photographers during the show. Super Dancer Chapter 2 2018 finale: Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Akash Thapa and Bishal Sharma pose for photographers during the show.

Sony Entertainment Television’s beloved dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 is finally coming to an end tonight. The four finalists of the show– Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Akash Thapa and Bishal Sharma–have been dancing their hearts out for weeks in order to walk away with the coveted trophy.

While 10-year-old Ritik Diwaker has impressed judges Shilpa Shetty Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu with his cool and unique moves, five-year-old Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat has won the love of everyone with her energy and talent. 12-year-old Akash Thapa from Dehradun is a complete goofball and has managed to make his way into the hearts of the judges as well as that of the viewers with his charm. He’s also considered to be the naughtiest of the lot. And last but not the least, Bishal Sharma from Assam is one livewire performer, who is loved by the judges for what he brings to the table. He is known for his ability to talk up a storm.

Follow all the live updates from Super Dance 2 finale:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd