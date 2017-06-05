Sunny Leone makes a special friend as she begins shooting for MTV Splitsvilla new season. See photo

Sunny Leone begins shooting for the upcoming season of MTV Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone begins shooting for the upcoming season of MTV Splitsvilla.

Every year, MTV Splitsvilla brings a new season promising viewers a competition among young men and women to find true love. Also every year, most of the contestants, who become couples on the show, part ways within a couple of months post the show. Nevertheless, the youth-based show hasn’t lost its popularity, thanks to the bizarre contestants and constant drama in the show.

Back with the 10th season, the show’s shooting has begun in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. Actor and the show host since season seven, Sunny Leone, today shared a picture of herself from the set. “First day in Jim Corbett shooting for @MTVSplitsvilla and here is my new friend Bella she is so sweet. Day 1 of 30!” Sunny captioned the photo, in which she is seen petting a dog. Sunny is joined by her co-host Rannvijay Singha on the set. He has been hosting the reality show from past two seasons.

Four days ago, Rannvijay shared on Instagram a photo of himself and Sunny and expressed his happiness over reuniting with her for Splistvilla. “First day of shoot and @sunnyleone and I are either already running away or jumping with joy!!! #splitsvilla10.”

People might not find their ‘forever’ love on the show but Splitsvilla has been launching pad for acting career of a lot of contestants like Prince Narula, one of the most popular faces on television right now. Varun Sood, Paras Chhabra, Abhishek Mallik, Shravan Reddy, Rishabh Sinha, Scareltt Rose and Aly Goni, are currently seen on Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd