Sunil Grover won’t be a permanent actor on Krushna Abhishek’s new show, will rather be a guest comedian

Sunil Grover will be a guest artiste on Krushna Abhishek’s new show on Sony, and will appear according to the script requirement. Sunil Grover will be a guest artiste on Krushna Abhishek’s new show on Sony, and will appear according to the script requirement.

In the biggest update on comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek’s new show on Sony, it has been learnt that Sunil Grover will indeed join the series but not as a permanent member. Sunil will be a guest artiste on the show, and will appear according to the script requirement, a source from the channel told indianexpress.com. “Sunil will not be a regular member but he will appear in some acts, as and when required. While the rest members are permanent,” the insider said.

The series, whose working title is Comedy Company, will also feature Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri and Sugandha Mishra. While there’s a natural excitement among the audience about the show, it seems it will have to wait for some time as the makers are currently brainstorming on the concept of the show. The creatives want to make sure that the show is different from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony’s long-running successful comedy series. “There’s a lot of back and forth going on regarding Comedy Company. Things are still in conceptualising stage. We want it to be quite different from our other comedy show,” the source said.

It will be interesting to see the biggest comedians on Indian television, who also share some personal and professional history with each other, coming on the same channel but as rivals.

While Krushna and Kapil have been arch-rivals for long, the latter had a recent fallout with Sunil, his longtime co-star after they indulged in an ugly fight few months back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd