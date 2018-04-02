Presents Latest News

Sunil Grover wishes friend-turned-foe Kapil Sharma on his 37th birthday

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma recently indulged in yet another Twitter spat. While Sunil had written that he was not called for Kapil's new show Family Time With Kapil, Kapil claimed his former friend was lying.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2018 4:54 pm
Kapil Sharma celebrates 37th birthday today.
The Tom and Jerry sort of relationship between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma has never failed to entertain the audience. Their Twitter spat a few days back was proof enough that things would not go back to a state of normalcy between Kapil and Sunil. However, on Monday, Sunil, who rose to fame with his Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati characters in Kapil’s show, wished Kapil on Twitter.

On the occasion of Kapil’s birthday, Sunil took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes.”

This tweet comes after a few days of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s Twitter battle. For the uninitiated, the two actors parted ways post the infamous mid-air fight while on the way back from The Kapil Sharma Show Melbourne tour. After that, Kapil’s drunk tweets and his bickering with Sunil (and about Sunil) on the micro-blogging site hogged headlines for most of the time last year.

Recently, when a Sunil Grover fan asked the actor about collaborating with Kapil Sharma for the new show, he wrote that he was waiting but he was never called for the show and soon people would see him working on something special. The tweet led to yet another verbal spat during which Kapil claimed and blamed Sunil of misusing his name while the latter wrote, “I did not say anything in last one year because your ill behaviour would have come in front and I wanted your dignity to be maintained. We have done a great job together. Would not say anything ill against you even now,” in a note which he seemed to have deleted later.

Celebrities take to Twitter to wish Kapil Sharma on his birthday:

On the work front, Sunil Grover has joined hands with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde for a web series. The series will be helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

