Sunil Grover wishes friend-turned-foe Kapil Sharma on his 37th birthday

The Tom and Jerry sort of relationship between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma has never failed to entertain the audience. Their Twitter spat a few days back was proof enough that things would not go back to a state of normalcy between Kapil and Sunil. However, on Monday, Sunil, who rose to fame with his Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati characters in Kapil’s show, wished Kapil on Twitter.

On the occasion of Kapil’s birthday, Sunil took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes.”

This tweet comes after a few days of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s Twitter battle. For the uninitiated, the two actors parted ways post the infamous mid-air fight while on the way back from The Kapil Sharma Show Melbourne tour. After that, Kapil’s drunk tweets and his bickering with Sunil (and about Sunil) on the micro-blogging site hogged headlines for most of the time last year.

Recently, when a Sunil Grover fan asked the actor about collaborating with Kapil Sharma for the new show, he wrote that he was waiting but he was never called for the show and soon people would see him working on something special. The tweet led to yet another verbal spat during which Kapil claimed and blamed Sunil of misusing his name while the latter wrote, “I did not say anything in last one year because your ill behaviour would have come in front and I wanted your dignity to be maintained. We have done a great job together. Would not say anything ill against you even now,” in a note which he seemed to have deleted later.

Celebrities take to Twitter to wish Kapil Sharma on his birthday:

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018

By far the most talented person I know @KapilSharmaK9 Happy Birthday bhai 🎂. Stay healthy , stay blessed🙏🏻 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 2, 2018

Happy birthday bro @KapilSharmaK9

Waheguru tuhanu Hamesha ChardiKala vich rakhe 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/StUcfo92PM — Gippy Grewal (SubedarJoginderSingh) (@igippygrewal) April 2, 2018

Happy birthday veere @KapilSharmaK9 stya blessed always🤗🤗 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) April 2, 2018

Sometimes Prayers Reach the people we cant 🙏😊#HappyBirthdayKapilSharma pic.twitter.com/29T3AJ1x49 — Sugandha Mishra (@mishrasugandha) April 1, 2018

Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 bhai

Wish you a very healthy and prosperous life always!🤗 pic.twitter.com/rmPUn7Cb50 — Dr.Sanket Bhosale (@DrrrSanket) April 2, 2018

kapilsharma Wishing you happiest birthday bhai🎂💐😘 May God bless you with happy healthy always… http://t.co/m4CEM3P5DF — Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) April 1, 2018

On the work front, Sunil Grover has joined hands with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde for a web series. The series will be helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

