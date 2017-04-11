Sunil Grover will return to Sony but not to Kapil Sharma Show?

If things work out between Sunil Grover and Sony, the show will have new artistes, and its slot will not clash with The Kapil Sharma Show. If things work out between Sunil Grover and Sony, the show will have new artistes, and its slot will not clash with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Will he, will he not… this has been the biggest question doing the rounds of Indian television fraternity for the past one month. The kind of support Sunil Grover received in the past few weeks has been much more than what he earned on The Kapil Sharma Show. From his fans to co-stars, everyone stood by him after his mid-air tiff with Kapil Sharma. And while any official update on Sunil signing his next project is still awaited, reports claim that the actor-comedian has already locked a deal with Sony channel for a new show.

HT quoted a source, “People have approached Sunil from the channel and Kapil’s team, but the meetings resulted in no conclusion. It’s speculated that Sunil might be offered his own show on the channel, but that was never his intention when he quit Kapil’s show. As for the ‘no interaction with Kapil’ clause, how will that be possible when the show is called The Kapil Sharma Show? Moreover, no such offer has been made by anyone. He is overwhelmed with the love and support he has received. He isn’t planning to do anything right now [about the issue].”

According to another report in India Today, if things work out between Sunil and Sony, the show will have new artistes, and its slot will not clash with The Kapil Sharma Show. The report added that Sunil had a closed door meeting with Sony and apparently the deal for the new show has been locked.

The report adds that Kapil’s rumoured ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes, who was last heard to have quit The Kapil Sharma Show as its creative director, will spearhead Sunil’s new show. Preeti, while speaking to indianexpress.com, had however denied of teaming up with Sunil. Further confirmation is still awaited on the same.

If the new show rolls out as per plan, it might also star Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra, all of whom had stopped shooting for Kapil’s show in solidarity with Sunil.

While Sunil’s fans wait for their favourite comedian to return to television, he will be doing live IPL commentary with Bollywood actor Sunny Leone for a news app on April 13. He has also made some TV appearances recently including Indian Idol 9 finale and also did a live gig in Delhi.

