Sunil Grover refuses to return to Kapil Sharma Show, channel extends show’s contract

Sunil Grover has said that even if Kapil Sharma mends his ways, he will not return to The Kapil Sharma Show. ‘Mere saath bahut bura hua,’ he told Raju Srivastava. Sunil Grover has said that even if Kapil Sharma mends his ways, he will not return to The Kapil Sharma Show. ‘Mere saath bahut bura hua,’ he told Raju Srivastava.

This time, it seems final. After days of if Sunil Grover will return to Kapil Sharma Show or not, Raju Srivastava has revealed a personal conversation with Sunil in which he has categorically refused to return to Kapil’s show under any circumstances. In the meanwhile, Sony has extended the contract of The Kapil Sharma Show, which was supposed to end in April, by a month, says a report. Raju has been trying to talk to both Sunil and Kapil and get them to patch-up.

While Raju has joined the team of The Kapil Sharma Show in what may be a permanent slot, he has been at pains to say that he is not a replacement of Sunil. “I met Sunil recently. He was shooting for Indian Idol right next to where we were shooting for our show. He told me, ‘Raju Bhai, you know me since so long. It’s not like I’m arrogant ya mujhe koi popularity ka nasha hua hai. But mere saath bahut galat hua hai. I’ll not come back on the show. Agar Kapil sudhar jaye, phir bhi main vapis nai aaunga,” Raju Srivastava told Hindustan Times.

In the meanwhile, Sony has renewed the contract of The Kapil Sharma Show by a month. The beleagured show has been surviving without most of its key cast members — Sunil, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra. Only Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakraverti of the original cast are shooting with Kapil. The show recently shot an episode with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sunil has earlier made it clear that he was extremely hurt by Kapil’s behaviour while the cast of the show was returning from Melbourne. Kapil is said to have thrown a shoe at Sunil and also slapped him. He also threatened to destroy his career. Taking to Twitter after Kapil’s apology, Sunil had written earlier, “Bha hi! Yes, You hurt me deeply. We with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language In front of women who had nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just traveling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like a ‘God’. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame.”

Raju Srivastava, speaking to indianexpress.com earlier, had said, “I have been trying hard to sort out things between them but as per the current situation, Sunil seems to be very angry. Whenever I have texted him in these days, his replies have been such, ‘Paaji I am travelling. I will tell you everything when we will meet.’ Ali and Chandan also agree with Sunil as they say that Kapil has changed now. He is not how he used to be earlier. There’s no update on their return as well.” Raju has also revealed that Kapil is confident that Sunil will return, “When I asked Kapil about it last week, he said, ‘We will sit and talk and things will sort out. Do-do peg maareinge, sab sahi hojayega,’ he joked with me.”

