Sunil Grover to replace Elli Avram as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5 host?

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is all set to return with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar in its fifth season. And reports are Sunil Grover is going to take the place of Elli Avram as the host of the show. While the producers have revised its concept of judging by introducing captains who will mentor and train their respective team, we will witness Khiladi Kumar as the super boss of the show.

The makers were earlier counting on actor Elli Avram as the host of the show. But as per latest reports, they are re-thinking on their decision. A source close to the production said, “It’s a laughter show and we have had screen test and rehearsals with our mentors and host Elli. We now feel she doesn’t fit the bill and isn’t able to pull off Hindi as required for the show. We’re now in talks with Sunil Grover and working on the dates. If all goes well, we will have him as the host.” While Sunil is anyway busy trying to host his own show, we wonder where this discussion will end.

The makers and channel are leaving no stone unturned in bringing back the iconic series in a grand manner. The mentors confirmed for the show are Zakhir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal. The show is set to go on air in September end.

Even the previous seasons of the show were a superhit among the audiences. It has given a platform to artistes like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Raju Srivastava, Ahsaan Qureshi, Chandan Prabhakar and Sunil Pal, who have now become the face of comedy on television.

