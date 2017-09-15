Sunil Grover to launch his show on Sony TV?

Sunil Grover is also set to pave his way back to Sony TV with a show of his own. Sunil Grover is also set to pave his way back to Sony TV with a show of his own.

Yesterday we reported about a fit and fine Kapil Sharma all set to begin the shoot for The Kapil Sharma from next month. Now, here is another piece of exciting news. As per sources, Sunil Grover is also set to pave his way back to Sony TV with a show of his own. Said the source to indianexpress.com, “Sunil has shared a very interesting idea with the channel and they are in talks to get his solo project on Sony TV. As of now everything is in a very nascent stage.”

As readers would know, Sunil and Kapil had a much publicised fallout after a mid-air brawl. With Sunil moving out of the show along with Ali Asgar, Sugandha Misra and Chandan Prabhakar, things went downhill for Kapil. With health issues causing him to cancel shoots, the channel recently decided to give a break to the comedian-actor, in order to recover completely. And now that Kapil will be back, it would be interesting to see how he and Sunil will survive on the same channel with different shows.

Also, there have been murmurs about Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company going off air. Our source shared, “The Drama Company was a finite show and it has had a good run. Till a new show is not ready to take its place, the channel will not pull its plug.”

Only time will tell which comedy show will have the last laugh.

