Sunil Grover tells us his shoe size. Is he saying something to Kapil Sharma?

The ongoing vortex of war between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover doesn’t seem to die down. Even before we could relax, sit back and almost silently wish that we don’t get any more of Kapil-Sunil chatter, this perfect-soap-opera like episode throws away a cliffhanger and we want to know more. If you are one of those who is too cynical of Indian TV shows, then we should tell you that one of the most prominent female writers in the country – Twinkle Khanna, recently penned down her thoughts on the whole saga.

While Sunil continues to elude questions about his probable new show on Sony, this whole quagmire is getting deeper, muddier with each passing day. This time, it’s Sunil Grover who has thrown a new input to an already complex equation. While you may start scratching your head, here is the new detail – Sunil Grover has shared a picture on his Instagram account. Now, what’s interesting is the caption of the picture. Sunil is seen wearing heavy boots and he captioned the picture, “Shoe Size US 10”. We are only saying that timing couldn’t be more perfect.

During their alleged mid-air fight, Kapil reportedly hurled a shoe at Sunil. Kapil was apparently drunk and abused his fellow colleagues. Though, there are no videos to substantiate the same. Twinkle took a dig at the entire episode and wrote for a leading daily, “Or more recently, when all the free in-flight booze led to a free-for-all, with an allegedly inebriated comedian, Kapil Sharma, hurling a shoe at his colleague.Please note, footwear is also apparently yet another trendy weapon these days. A fact demonstrated by the now infamous Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who forgot that when you climb on board, it is the plane that is meant to fly and not your temper.”

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Sunil has locked a deal with Sony channel for a new show, which may also star his fellow comedians from The Kapil Sharma Show – Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra. “Talks are on and several meetings have taken place, but Sunil is biding his time. He is getting offers from other channels too. He would be happy to take Chandan Prabhakar along as well. Chandan was also treated badly by Kapil on the same flight, which is why he too left the show,” a source was quoted in a Times of India report.

