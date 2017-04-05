Sunil Grover says NOT returning to Kapil Sharma show for money, will only work with dignity

Sunil Grover drops major hints on not making a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Grover drops major hints on not making a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The day began with unsubstantiated news that Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had buried the hatchet and are ready to work together on The Kapil Sharma Show. The stories said Sunil Grover had given in to channel’s pressure and a heightened pay packet. The comedian is having none of it. Sunil took to Twitter to confirm that he will not give up his dignity for money, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something. 🙏” Sunil’s tweets seems to have put a lid on the speculation that the upcoming episode will have Sunil Grover’s Dr Mashoor Gulati back in his clinic.

My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can't be the only reason to do something, or not to do something. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 5, 2017

Last week, we saw Sunil as his famous characters — Dr Gulati, Rinku bhabhi and Gutthi — during his gig in Delhi. He also reprised the characters on the finale episode of Indian Idol 9. Sunil, time and again, has said that he will not return to Kapil’s show. Things soured between Sunil and Kapil after the show’s host misbehaved during a flight from Melbourne to Mumbai. Kapil not only threatened to destroy Sunil’s career, he is also said to have slapped and thrown a shoe at Kapil even as planeful of people watched.

Check out some pictures from Sunil Grover’s performance in Delhi.

Photo by: APH Images Photo by: APH Images

Photo by: APH Images Photo by: APH Images

Photo by: APH Images Photo by: APH Images

Photo by: APH Images Photo by: APH Images

Sunil has refused Kapil’s half-hearted apologies, saying instead that Kapil should remember he is not God. He has also been talking about focussing on live gigs rather than returning to the show. On April 3, hinting at new beginnings, Sunil had tweeted, “My heart has only one prayer today… Dear God do whatever is right for me. 🙏 🌸💐🌼🌷.”

Check out some videos of Sunil Grover as he performed in Delhi.

Also read | Sunil Grover brings Dr Mashoor Gulati to Delhi, ignores Kapil Sharma completely. See pics, videos

Earlier, comedian Raju Srivastava — new entrant on Kapil’s show who is trying to get the two to patch-up — said that Sunil has ruled out returning to Kapil’s show. Raju said Sunil told him, “Raju Bhai, you know me since so long. It’s not like I’m arrogant ya mujhe koi popularity ka nasha hua hai. But mere saath bahut galat hua hai (I’ve been wronged). I’ll not come back on the show. Agar Kapil sudhar jaye, phir bhi main vapis nai aaunga (Even if Kapil mends his ways, I won’t return).”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd