Sunil Grover reveals future plans, Kapil Sharma isn’t even mentioned: ‘Tomorrow will be new, yet beautiful’. Read details

After days of will he, won’t he after the ugly fight with Kapil Grover, it seems Sunil Grover is close to making up his mind about what he wants to do next. Sunil again took to Twitter and shared his future plans as well as present state of mind and interestingly, Kapil Sharma is not even mentioned in the post. Instead, Sunil chose to thank his fans and their immense love which has kept him afloat even in these trying times. He also dropped a strong hint that he is breaking away from The Kapil Sharma Show and may have something new planned for his followers. Saying he wants to associate with “good people, good work,” he also said he “was a little lost at the moment and nervous too.”

In a long tweet, Sunil wrote, “My thanks and gratitude for all the love. I am non existent without the love. My public identity is just because of the love that you shower. I embrace it. It fills my heart and leaves no place for hate. I just want to surrender myself to good work, good people and acknowledge my intentions genuinely. And yes I am feeling little lost at this moment and nervous too. Don’t know what the future holds for me. And thank God my son Mohan is sleeping next to me. As I look at his innocent face, I feel lucky to have such a reason to smile. It reassures me that no matter what Tom will be beautiful. New… Yet beautiful.”

On Facebook, he talked about his upcoming show in Delhi. “Dear New and Old Delhi! See you on the 1st April at talkatora stadium!” the comedian wrote. Sunil is supposed to perform with Kiku Sharda aka Bumper at the show. After the Kapil Sharma’s drunken rant against Sunil and rest of the cast, Kiku is one of the very few people who went back to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil, along with Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar, has been boycotting the show. People are agog to see if the two will indeed come together for the Delhi performance. Interestingly, Sunil who had shared the poster of the gig on Sunday later took it off hid Facebook page. Sunil had also tweeted earlier in the aftermath of the fight.

Meanwhile, a Times of India report quoted unnamed sources as saying that Sunil may be close to inking a deal with Sony’s rival channel. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony and Sunil has a contract with them till April this year, he is not contracted directly with Kapil’s show. While nothing has been finalised, talks between Sunil and the channel are said to be on. Ali Asgar may also leave the show. Sunil was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, “I am very relaxed, very introspective, deep in thought about my future plans…I am just watching all the tamasha that’s going on. It’s very entertaining.”

About 10 days ago, an inebriated Kapil Sharma not only shouted his cast members while on their way back from Melbourne but is also said to have thrown his shoe at Sunil and slapped him. The fracas is supposed to have started mid-air and Kapil’s rant continued despite the crew of the flight and other passengers intervening. Kapil’s team, however, is still saying that efforts to get Sunil and other members back on the show are on and they are optimistic all will be well soon.

