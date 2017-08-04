Sunil Grover’s reply to Kapil Sharma’s birthday wish creates ripples among fans

Sunil Grover replies to Kapil Sharma’s birthday wish. Sunil Grover replies to Kapil Sharma’s birthday wish.

As Doctor Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover turned a year older on Thursday, more than anything the fans of the comedian waited for his contemporary Kapil Sharma to wish him. And as Kapil tweeted a birthday wish for Sunil, Twitterati went gaga over it. Kapil wrote, “Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)” While many interpreted the tweet as an end to the cold war between Kapil and Sunil, there were some who compared his tweet with the last year’s tweet which was quite informal and filled with love.

However, now it is Sunil’s reply on Kapil’s tweet which has created ripples of excitement among the fans of the duo. Replying to Kapil, Sunil tweeted, “Thanks Bhaji! Stay happy and healthy. Love.” Sunil’s wish to Kapil to stay healthy is presumably because the former has been suffering from bad health for quite some time now. He got so sick that he had to cancel the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of Guest Inn London, Mubarakan and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2017

Thanks Bhaji! Stay happy and healthy. Love. http://t.co/MBFMWaUy94 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2017

Seeing Sunil’s reply, Twitterati didn’t hold back their excitement and took it as an opportunity to ask Kapil and Sunil to forget their differences. One of the Twitter user wrote, “Yayyy, MOST AWAITED REPLY ✊😻LoveYou Both .. ❤ Thaaaankuuu for Reciprocating 👐Let People Talk,.. You Both 😘😎👏👌💯Stay Blessed 😇.” Another said, “THANKYOU SOOOOOO MUCH FOR THIS SUNIL SIR. 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊.”

THANKYOU SOOOOOO MUCH FOR THIS SUNIL SIR. 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — Anushka 👸 (@atishuuu) August 3, 2017

@KapilSharmaK9 Wowwww hayyo rbba😘😘 njr na lg jave dovan nu😄 — Swati Sharma (@swatithapliyal3) August 3, 2017

Yayyy, MOST AWAITED REPLY ✊😻

LoveYou Both .. ❤

Thaaaankuuu for Reciprocating 👐

Let People Talk,.. You Both 😘😎👏👌💯

Stay Blessed 😇 — Pɾҽɾŋa 👻 (@PrernaBisht11) August 3, 2017

Sunil had always been an important part of Kapil’s show and his exit from the show post his mid-air tiff with Kapil has left his fans disappointed. At various instances, people have urged both the comedians to join hands once again. Also, Kapil in his Facebook live has said how much he misses being around Sunil on the sets of his show. “Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let’s see. He can come back whenever he wishes to,” quipped Kapil during the live video.

