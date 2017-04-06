Sunil Grover, please forgive Kapil Sharma: Sunil Pal’s heartfelt apology makes a strong case for Kapil-Sunil patch-up. Watch video

Sunil Pal posted a video on his Facebook accoubnt and urged sunil Grover to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Pal posted a video on his Facebook accoubnt and urged sunil Grover to return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

The never-ending spat between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma is heartbreaking not only for the fans of the duo but also for other comedians who want them to patch-up. After Raju Srivastava, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Ehsaan Qureshi tried to break the ice between Sunil and Kapil, now it is Sunil Pal who has apologised from Sunil Grover on Kapil’s behalf. The Laughter Challenge fame recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to do the damage control caused by Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover’s absence from the show but failed to make the audience laugh despite his best efforts.

Sunil Pal posted a video on his Facebook account and urged Sunil Grover to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. In the five-minute video, Sunil said, “You are a big artist and people appreciate your talent but don’t forget an artist gets to deliver his talent only when he gets a big platform. Both, you and Kapil have made the show a success and you two are the wheel of the show. And I am afraid that both of you will not be able to achieve anything separately.”

Watch Sunil Pal’s apology on behalf of Kapil Sharma

He further tries to remind Sunil Grover the fate of his solo show Mad in India which went off air in less than three months.”Last time too when you tried to walk alone we saw some low-grade artists performing beside you and you became a victim of dirty politics. At the end, you had to shut down the show,” Sunil said.

Adding to it Sunil on behalf of all the comedians says, “I agree that Kapil might have made some mistakes but you people are a family. And family members do get into arguments. Please forgive him. With this show, you have set up a great platform for all the comedians and people have started respecting comedians because of this show.”

Also read | Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, you have no future without each other, it is time to patch-up

Sunil doesn’t stop here, giving a reality check to Sunil Grover he says, “Even before coming to the Kapil Sharma show you were a talented artist but do you feel your talent got as much appreciation and due credit as it got in this show. Dear Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma has defined stand up comedy and has taken comedy on a different level altogether. Comedians didn’t use to get even Rs 1000 and now he (Kapil) charges Rs 1.5 crore for a single show. He calls his friends on the show and pays them well. More than 500 comedians are employed because of Kapil Sharma’s show. Please consider the fact, and come back on the show.”

Sunil further says that other channels are instigating Sunil Grover to bring down the popularity of Kapil Sharma show. And he clears that people may consider him Kapil’s ‘Chamcha’ as he wants to be a part of the superhit show but he himself has refused to join The Kapil Sharma show since he considers himself inappropriate for it.

In the end, Sunil calls Kapil and Sunil his icons and requests them to get back together and show the world what they are capable of when they are together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd