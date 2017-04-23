Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show completing 100 episodes: I only have gratitude

Despite not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show anymore, Sunil Grover fondly remembered the show on its 100th episode. Despite not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show anymore, Sunil Grover fondly remembered the show on its 100th episode.

Thanksgiving might be months away but looks like it has arrived early for those directly or indirectly associated with The Kapil Sharma Show. It has been getting quite emotional on the sets of the comedy show which completed 100 episodes this weekend. We saw how an emotional host Kapil Sharma thanked his fans along with the current and former cast members for making the show a grand success in the last one year, clearly pointing to members Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. This was followed by Navjot Singh Sidhu requesting the trio to return to the same video. Now it seems to be Sunil’s turn, who has also said some good things about the show.

According to a report in HT, Sunil Grover fondly remembered the times when he was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, stating that all he received was love during his 92-episode stint on its stage. “Maine jitne 92 episodes kiye, unme bohot maza aaya (I enjoyed the 92 episodes that I have done on the show). I have a lot of gratitude for this platform because it gave me a lot of love and I have been lucky that I got this opportunity. Mere mann mein iss platform ke liye humesha hi gratitude rahega,” Sunil said as per the same report.

Sunil might have refrained from openly slamming anyone over his fallout with Kapil on the infamous flight from Melbourne to Mumbai, but his tweets and social media posts have been discreetly hinting at his state of mind. After failed attempts from Kapil and the team of Sony to bring Sunil back on the show, speculations are rife that the actor-comedian is set to return, but on a brand new show on the same channel from June. Further confirmation is awaited on the same.

