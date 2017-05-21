Sunil Grover on legal trouble over Ahmedabad show: It’s good we aren’t doing the show with him

Sunil Grover on legal trouble over Ahmedabad show: An Ahmedabad-based organiser has filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sunil. Sunil Grover on legal trouble over Ahmedabad show: An Ahmedabad-based organiser has filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sunil.

Trying to move past the much-publicised row around his TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, the last thing comedian-actor Sunil Grover wanted was another controversy. But as much as he tried to avoid it, Sunil has found himself amid another trouble. An Ahmedabad-based organiser Rajpal Shah has filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against him and event organiser Devang Shah regarding the show.

Rajpal Shah has alleged that Devang and Sunil’s manager promised to organize an event with the comedian, but breached the contract and are now holding a similar event at a different location in Ahmedabad, reportedly for a higher price. Reacting to the allegations, Sunil Grover told indianexpress.com that Rajpal proposed to change the show’s date, and because he wasn’t available at that date, he cancelled the event.

“I am not at fault. If someone wants attention by doing such a thing… I don’t know who this guy is. My management, my team booked the show in Ahmedabad and I am quite excited to go there and perform. Everything is clear from our end with him. He wanted to change the date and my manager returned the money because we didn’t have the date. On the same date, some other organiser came and we signed with him. So, this was very ethical. We returned the advance that he had given us so, after that he wants attention,” the actor said.

Grover, who will be performing in another show in Ahmedabad on May 27, also said that now he is relieved that he didn’t do Rajpal’s show as he learnt the organiser doesn’t have credibility. “No one is bothering to find out who this person is and what is his track record. It’s very childish what this guy is doing to gain attention. I don’t even want to comment on it. I recently got to know that it’s good we are not doing the show with him because he is not a credible organiser. If you find about him, you will know.”

Since Sunil stopped shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show after the infamous fight with co-star Kapil Sharma, the number of live shows he does has naturally gone up. But his fans are still awaiting his TV comeback. When asked about it, the actor said he is planning something but it’s not concrete to be talked about publicly. “I haven’t been able to decide when I will return. I will work of course. I have been working towards it. I am planning… I don’t know yet. I am just trying to figure out (the possibility of a new show). What it should be or what it could be…”

So, does that mean it is a final bye to The Kapil Sharma Show? “We have spoken enough about it. Let’s move on,” Grover replied.

