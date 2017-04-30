Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma not taking his name on 100th episode celebration: I was an integral part of the show

Rumours suggest post feud with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover has signed a show of his own. Rumours suggest post feud with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover has signed a show of his own.

During the celebrations of The Kapil Sharma Show’s 100th episode, Kapil Sharma thanked everyone, those who left and those who are still part of the show, without taking names. While Sunil Grover chose to stay mum about this entire thing for a long time, in a recent interview with Spotboye, the actor broke the silence and said it was even his show.

Sunil said, “Frankly I didn’t see the 100th episode, but what difference does it make if he didn’t take my name? I was an integral part of the show, wasn’t I? Why thank me? Mera bhi toh show tha woh.”

The feud between Kapil and Sunil has gone cold now but there are still flames in the entire spat as the latter is rumoured to be starting off his own show soon. According to a report in HT, Sunil said, “I have not signed any show on the same channel or anywhere else, for that matter. There are offers, but nothing has been decided yet, but I will be doing something for sure.”

Ever since the war of words happened, Kapil has gone all public in rendering apologies, while Sunil has been posting encrypted messages on his social media accounts. A week ago, Sunil had shared a pic on his Instagram page with a mysterious text. He wrote, “No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want.” Surely, he was hinting at some new beginnings, and we are waiting to know more about it.

