Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma’s misbehaviour: ‘Don’t act like God’. Has Sunil left Kapil Sharma Show?

After Kapil Sharma’s clarification and apology on allegedly physically and verbally assaulting Sunil Grover aboard a flight from Australia, Sunil has finally spoken out and it is obvious he is deeply hurt. Taking to social media and mentioning Kapil, Sunil wrote, “Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence.” It seems the breach between Sunil and Kapil is final and Kapil Sharma’s Show Dr Mashoor Gulati may not return.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma followed his clarification on Facebook with a heartfelt apology on Twitter, “Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:).” Sunil’s tweet came early on Tuesday morning, and captioned it, “From a friend, with love @KapilSharmaK9.”

Kapil had physically and verbally attacked Sunil on flight from Melbourne in an inebriated condition. He is reported to have said, “Teri aukaat kya hai jo tu mujhko aisa bole?” In his reply, Sunil wrote, “Bha hi! Yes, You hurt me deeply. We with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language In front of women who had nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just traveling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like a ‘God’. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame.”

See both Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s latest Twitter posts here:

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

Also read earlier post shared by Kapil Sharma on his fight with Sunil Grover:

While his tweet strongly hints Sunil is done with Kapil’s show, he did not show up for shooting on Monday night either. The whole cast of The Kapil Sharma Show were seen at the sets along with Naam Shabana stars Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee, but Sunil was not here. This is strange because Sunil is hardly ever missing from Kapil Sharma Show.

See latest pics from The Kapil Sharma Show sets, as they shoot with Naam Shabama stars Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee:

And this just happened :)

Watch out this weekend 🤡 #NaamShabana pic.twitter.com/4sKSqQNf6r — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 20, 2017

Sunil, who plays the popular character of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi in the show, is definitely a character who adds a lot of fun and pizzazz to the show. Sources in Kapil’s camp are still insisting that Sunil will join the shooting later this week but it seems the truth will only be revealed with time.

