EXCLUSIVE Sunil Grover on if he is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show: I need a few more days to figure this out

Not willing to comment on whether he will quit The Kapil Sharma Show over his fight with co-star Kapil Sharma, the comedian Sunil Grover today told indianexpress.com that he needs time to understand what’s going around him and will confirm only after that. Sounding very upset, the comedian said, “Please give me 2-4 days. I don’t want to comment on what’s happening. Let me figure out things and I will speak.”

On Tuesday, Kapil had confirmed to indianexpress.com that Sunil has not left The Kapil Sharma Show. He had said that he would speak with Sunil and make sure he stays on the show. Sunil, however, sounded hurt and unsure of himself. Talking about the current situation, Sunil told us, “I want to stay silent. I don’t know what’s this… Please don’t make me speak about it. Give me a few days, I will get to know and I will let you know.”

Sunil and Kapil’s fight, which took place last week on their flight from Australia to Mumbai, has been taking a new turn every day. While Sunil refused to talk to the media, Kapil was forthcoming in admitting that they did get into an argument. Later, Kapil took to Twitter to post a long clarification about the fight. On Tuesday morning, Sunil finally broke his silence on the matter and wrote on Twitter his side of the story. The comedian hit out at Kapil, saying he “should stop behaving like God.” In return, Kapil tweeted that he has now love and respect for his co-star. But amid all of this, the suspense on whether Sunil has decided to leave The Kapil Sharma Show has maintained. Sunil skipped the last two shoots of the show, but sources close to Sony, the channel on which Kapil Sharma Show is telecast, say he will stay back.

Meanwhile, there is buzz that Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar may also quit the show. Chandan had yesterday told Spotboye that he is not shooting for the show. Ali Asgar was also not on the sets of the show these last two days.

