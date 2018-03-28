Sunil Grover shoots for pilot episode of web show with Shilpa Shinde, shares photos on Instagram

Sunil Grover shows off his “Entrepreneurial” skills in this still of his web show. Sunil Grover shows off his “Entrepreneurial” skills in this still of his web show.

Sunil Grover has moved ahead of his war of words with Kapil Sharma. After “waiting for a call” for Family Time With Kapil, the comedy star has started work on his yet untitled project. The latest posts on actor-comedian’s Instagram account has left many wondering what he is up to. And we have the answer. The two photos, one where Sunil is seen selling vegetables and the other where he is playing the tabla are shots from his upcoming web show with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

A source close to the web show informed indianexpress.com that Sunil and Shilpa shot for the pilot episode to test the water before going ahead with the show. One of the captions on Sunil’s photo read, “Entrepreneurial”. However, the fans of the comedian still want him to get back with Kapil and entertain them like always. The comments on the photo have people requesting him to bury the hatchet with Kapil. “You guys are awsome together we wana see you back on th show with kapil sharma,” says one of the fans of Sunil.

Helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes, the show will be a one-of-a-kind show for the digital world that will bring together cricket and comedy. Sunil and Shilpa will play commentators and discuss the on-going IPL matches. It would be on the lines of extra innings, only it would be much more fun and entertaining. An official announcement on the show is still awaited and it is only after Sunil and Shilpa will sign the contracts, the makers will announce the show. While the makers are in talks with a couple of digital platforms, IPL being a Star India property, the show would mostly stream on Hotstar.

Preeti has earlier worked with Sunil in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Neeti. Preeti was closely associated with Kapil and has been one of the brains behind his success. She was the creative director of his last two comedy shows.

