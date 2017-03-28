Sunil Grover is NOT joining AIB. Rohan Joshi explains why

Sunil Grover has not been shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show ever since his fallout with Kapil Sharma. Sunil Grover has not been shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show ever since his fallout with Kapil Sharma.

Sunil Grover is not going to be a part of any AIB roast. Refuting all reports about the comic group All India Bakch*d making an offer to Sunil to join their team, one of its core member Rohan Joshi has cleared air. According to an HT report, Rohan said, “No, that was just a joke at the end of On Air with AIB. Nobody has asked Sunil to be part of AIB. That was just a joke, and everybody has taken it seriously. It’s so funny to us. People have gotten so excited about this.”

Rohan Joshi and his AIB co-member Ashish Shakya, during the recent episode of On Air With AIB, had made a lucrative offer to actor Sunil Grover, openly asking him to join them. In their words, “Sunil Grover, if you’re watching this and want to work with a smart, funny comedy group jahan pe koi bhi mard salwar pehen ke nahi aata, toh please phone karo humko, hum flight pe sirf pillow phenkte hai, chappal nahi.”

While their creative offer made heads turn, rumours began popping up about an expected collaboration between Sunil and AIB leaving fans super excited. But, now that Rohan has trashed all reports, it is only back to square one, on the Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma front.

The ugly spat between Kapil and Sunil happened some 10 days back when the two along with the cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show were returning from Melbourne to Mumbai. While drunk Kapil misbehaved with Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar in full public view, the trio has boycotted the shooting of the comedy show ever since.

While suspense remains high whether or not the three actors will continue to be a part of the show despite Kapil pulling all stops to bring them back, onlookers and gossip mongers are having a field day around one of the biggest fights on Indian television in recent times.

