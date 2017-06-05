Indian fans can wait as Sunil Grover is in Prague for a live show with Sugandha Mishra. See photos

Sugandha Mishra, who entertained the audience as Madam Vidyavati on The Kapil Sharma show is teaming up with Sunil Grover for this performance. Sugandha Mishra, who entertained the audience as Madam Vidyavati on The Kapil Sharma show is teaming up with Sunil Grover for this performance.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is having the time of his life. The Kapil Sharma Show’s former team member Sunil and Sugandha Mishra, along with Anu Malik are in Prague to perform at a live show. Sugandha, who entertained the audience as Madam Vidyavati on The Kapil Sharma show is teaming up with Sunil Grover for this performance. Sugandha took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and captioned it as, “With #Sunil, bro @shivammishra15 #Anumalik sir.”

Sunil’s show in Prague comes after the comedian was embroiled in a legal controversy during a show recently. Ahmedabad-based organiser Rajpal Shah filed a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sunil with regard to his show in the city. However, Sunil denied all the claims during an interview with indianexpress.com.

“I am not at fault. If someone wants attention by doing such a thing… I don’t know who this guy is. My management, my team booked the show in Ahmedabad and I am quite excited to go there and perform. Everything is clear from our end with him. He wanted to change the date and my manager returned the money because we didn’t have the date. On the same date, some other organiser came and we signed with him. So, this was very ethical. We returned the advance that he had given us so, after that he wants attention,” Sunil said.

“No one is bothering to find out who this person is and what is his track record. It’s very childish what this guy is doing to gain attention. I don’t even want to comment on it. I recently got to know that it’s good we are not doing the show with him because he is not a credible organiser. If you find about him, you will know, ” the actor added.

