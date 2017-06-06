Sunil Grover is enjoying his time in Pague, least affected by Kapil Sharma’s tweets about his return. Watch videos

Sunil Grover shares his experience visiting Prague through two Facebook lives. Sunil Grover shares his experience visiting Prague through two Facebook lives.

Sunil Grover shared a Facebook live from his visit to Prague and it seems like he is having the time of his life. The comedian will be performing along with Sugandha Mishra, both of whom have together tickled our funny bones on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil visited Karvoly Vary, popular for its hot water springs and talked about the beautiful city in the Czech Republic. Making a joke about the name of the city, he played around with how it is called Parag in India.

Sunil Grover gained popularity and became a household name for his famous comic avatars as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show. But post the tiff with his ex-companion Kapil, Sunil exited the show and has been only doing live shows ever since. Even Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar followed Sunil’s footsteps after being at the receiving end of Kapil’s rash behavior.

Recently, a fan’s comment sparked off speculations about Sunil getting back on the show. The fan wrote to Kapil Sharma on Twitter, “Kapil paaji @WhoSunilGrover Sunil paaji ko wapis kab la rhe ho? Please @KapilSharmaK9 sir”. To this Kapil replied, “Jab b unka dil kare.. I told him many times ..”. Whether or not Sunil will ever return to Kapil’s show or will he return with a new show, is yet unknown.

Sunil has not only kept his presence as Dr. Gulati marked on TV screens, but in his latest live feed, he seems unaffected by Kapil’s replies on Twitter. It looks like he has only one thing in mind right now, to rather stay laid-back and enjoy his time in Prague with Sugandha Mishra and Anu Malik.

