Sunil Grover’s latest Instagram post decoded: Not Kapil Sharma, he is hinting to new openings

Sunil Grover’s new Instagram post has his fans even more confused. The comedian has been on a spree of making cryptic posts ever since his fight with Kapil Sharma and he started boycotting the show. It has been weeks now and we are none to closer to finding out what Sunil has on his mind. The comedian has not been seen on any reality show with his name on it but he has ensured he is visible via gigs and special appearances. On Sunday, he shared an image in which he is opening a door and he wrote with it, “No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want.” Is this another dig at Kapil Sharma or is he hinting at new possibilities?

This is not the first time that Sunil Grover hinted at Kapil Sharma when he took to social media. A few days back, Sunil had posted a picture with his shoe, and written, “Size US 10.” It was a sly dig at the controversy where Kapil is said to have thrown a shoe at Sunil and threatened to end his career. Since then, Sunil has refused to shoot with Kapil despite the latter saying sorry on social media.

One thing that Sunil has made more than clear is the fact that Kapil Sharma show is a closed chapter for him. Choosing to speak to his fans via his social media accounts, Sunil has refused to answer the question about his future plans. Reports, meanwhile, suggest that Kapil has unfollowed Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar on social media.

