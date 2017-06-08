Sunil Grover is in Prague to spread smiles. But why is he doing a tragic act on its streets? Watch videos

Sunil Grover is enjoying his visit in Prague. Sunil Grover is enjoying his visit in Prague.

​Sunil Grover continues to enjoy his vacation in Prague while the news of his return, especially with Salman Khan for Super Night With Tubelight has been confirmed. The comedian, who left The Kapil Sharma Show after a tussle with the lead comedian Kapil Sharma will be back on the television screen after a long time. The two-hour special episode will have Sunil reprising his character of Dr Mashoor Gulatu, while Salman will promote his next big film Tubelight. But before that, Sunil is in Prague for a live show with co-actor Sugandha Mishra. And the pictures and videos which he has been posting is only making his fans miss him more.

Sunil, who previously shared some Facebook live videos from Prague in the Czech Republic took to Twitter this time to share a beautiful black and white video of Prague that he previously kept pronouncing as Parag. Titled ‘After Sunset’, the video looks like Sunil tried to shoot something on the lines of an old film from the 1950s time. Complete with devastation, it starts with the words ‘Khush Reh Tu’ (You be happy).

Sunil looks like he isn’t bothered about the hassle bustle around him, and is in a melancholic mood, hit with some tragedy. He even ends up breaking into a loud cry in the end. The person who shot the video surely had a good time as we can hear giggles in the background. We cannot wait to see him back on the small screen, if not on Kapil Sharma’s show, then maybe a new show of his own.

Sunil also shared some pictures from Prague, while being touristy. Check them out.

Sunil Grover has also seemed to have ignored all the tweets and messages by Kapil Sharma about his return to the silver screen. On twitter, when a fan asked about Sunil Grover’s return to the show, Kapil replied that whenever Sunil wanted to join him again, he is free to do so.

