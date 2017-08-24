This is what Sunil Grover has to say about long-lost friend Kapil Sharma’s Firangi

Looks like everything has cooled down between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma. Looks like everything has cooled down between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s tiff was a major disappointment for a number of fans, who religiously followed their show on television. And now with the news of them patching things up, audiences have been hoping for them to get back together and begin their laughter riot once again on The Kapil Sharma Show. While that will take time to happen, Sunil Grover has given fans another hint that things have really cooled down between the two.

When a Twitter user asked the comedian to say something about Kapil’s second Bollywood venture Firangi, here is what the actor had to say. A user named Jaskaran Singh wrote, “@WhoSunilGrover paaji kapil di firangi bare kuch kahoge???”, to this Sunil replied, “All the best!” Yes, things are definitely headed in the right direction if Sunil has taken the opportunity to wish his long-lost friend best of luck for his project.

Earlier, Kapil took to social media to wish Sunil Grover on his birthday. He said, ““Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)”. Even Sunil replied to the tweet and wrote, “Thanks Bhaji! Stay happy and healthy. Love.”

Sunil had always been an important part of Kapil’s show and his exit from the show post his mid-air tiff with Kapil had left his fans sad. At various instances, people have urged both the comedians to join hands once again.

Also, Kapil in his Facebook live had said how much he misses being around Sunil on the sets of his show. “Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let’s see. He can come back whenever he wishes to,” quipped Kapil during the live video.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd