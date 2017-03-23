Audience wants Sunil Grover to quit Kapil Sharma Show. Here are shocking poll results

Sunil Grover fans want him to start his own show. Sunil Grover fans want him to start his own show.

The spat between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has divided the nation into two groups – pro-Kapil and anti-Kapil. People coming from different walks of life are expressing their view on the entire episode, which has left their fans in a state of shock. According to reports, Kapil slapped Sunil and even threw his shoe at him. He also threatened to destroy the careers of his cast whom he described as “daily wage earners” aboard a flight from Melbourne. Post the controversy, we asked people if they want Sunil back on The Kapil Sharma Show and 55% percent people replied in negative. People said Sunil should have self-respect and not return to the show. In fact, many suggested that he should start his own show.

Even those who want Sunil to return to Kapil’s show are in no mood to let Kapil go scot-free. In fact, they want Kapil to apologise to Sunil on the show itself. Well, the incident is just turning dirtier with every passing hour with different actors from the show taking sides. While Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakraborty have given a sign that both will not leave the show despite Kapil’s behaviour, Chandan Prabhakar has said he is not going to shoot with Kapil. Ali Asgar has gone incommunicado. Chandan has been quoted by an entertainment portal saying, “Yes, I am not shooting with Kapil today. They called me but I refused. I told them that I am unavailable.”

As far as Sunil’s comeback is concerned, the actor told indianexpress.com that he is yet to decide on whether to join the show back or to leave. Kapil seemed very confident about getting the actor back on the show. When indianexpress.com checked with Kapil if the actor is indeed quitting the show, Kapil replied, “No… I will talk to him and will let you know.”

Should @WhoSunilGrover return to @KapilSharmaK9‘s show post the fight? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) March 21, 2017

Here’s what happened between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover:

– On the way back from their Melbourne show, Kapil under the influence of alcohol was swearing at Chandan Prabhakar when Sunil interrupted and told him to stop. He is also said to have got angry that his cast started eating while he was still drinking. Aggressive Kapil held collar of Sunil and started to fight with him.

– When a woman tried to interrupt, the actor-turned-comedian also started abusing the woman.

– When media started to talk about the entire issue, Kapil tried to cover up through a post on Facebook, which read:

Hi.. good morning friends .. was celebrating my best time n suddenly I heard a news about me n sunil paji fighting.. first of all see where it is coming from.. what r the intentions behind this.. if I fought with him in the flight then who saw it n informed u.. is he trustworthy..? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff.. we eat together .. we travel together.. I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai. we will sit n talk that where is the problem.. I love him as a artist as a human being.. he is like my elder brother.. why so much negativity all the time.. I respect our media.. there r some other serious issues which we need to focus. Is me n sunil’s issue is so important n realted with the security of my country ..? We spend a lot of time together rather then our families .. n sometime it happens in family.. its our family matter.. we will sort this out.. zyada maze mat liya karoo. OK now m tired typing .. n one more thing.. I m going for the final schedule of Firangi. Hahahahaha.. sorry again promotion.. thank u so much for ur love n blessings… keep smiling n stay happy always :)) love u all.

Check out some pictures of Sunil Grover from The Kapil Sharma Show sets:

– Soon after this post, Sunil in response to Kapil, wrote a long message in which he said: “Bha ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language In front of women who had nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just traveling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like a ‘God’. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame.”

Check out tweets in response to our poll:

– Kapil took to Twitter and wrote he loves Sunil and his intention was not to hurt anyone and that he would meet him to talk about all this.

Also read | Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma and if he’s quitting Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I don’t know what’s this’

-Kapil told us that Sunil won’t leave the show while Sunil said he is yet to decide. meanwhile, Kapil shot his latest episode with Raju Srivastava, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil pal. There are rumours that Raju may replace Sunil but no confirmation has been received yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd