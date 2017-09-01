Sunil Grover diagnosed with dengue, hospitalised

Sunil Grover has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue. Sunil Grover has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue.

Television comic star Sunil Grover has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. Talking to indianexpress.com about his condition, the actor said, “I am currently being treated at a hospital. I have been diagnosed with dengue. I should recover soon.”

Sunil has mostly been away from the small screen since exiting The Kapil Sharma Show in March. His only appearances on television since then have been a few cameos on reality shows of Sony channel and a comedy special with superstar Salman Khan for his last box office outing, Tubelight. There has been no confirmation on his big TV comeback even as rumours about him starting his own show have been there from some time. Dengue will further delay his comeback process, if there’s any at all in the first place.

Health is also a concern for Sunil’s arch-rival Kapil Sharma. The actor-comedian has announced a break from his TV commitment owing to blood pressure issues that he has been facing for some time now. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has now gone on a break and only when the host-producer recovers, the comedy series will be back on Sony. In the meantime, Krushna Abhishek’s Drama Company will take its place on the 8 pm slot on weekends.

