Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar’s Twitter conversation is a throwback to The Kapil Sharma Show days

Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar rose to fame when they got into the limelight for the infamous mid-air spat with Kapil Sharma. While the latter chose to forgive Kapil for his behaviour, the former, who has become dear to everyone who has been a fan of The Kapil Sharma Show, has chosen to stay away from any sort of professional connect with Kapil. However, this decision of Chandan Prabhakar has definitely not affected Sunil’s affection towards his co-star, and this Twitter conversation between the two is a sign of the same.

Recently, Chandan posted a picture of himself posing in front of the huge villa and captioned it as, “Sometimes posture of ur body defines u…love”, and commenting on the same picture, Sunil asked what he wanted to portray with this picture. Sunil tweeted to Chandan, “In this picture what r u trying to define, the poster of ur body or beauty of the building behind you?” to which his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star wrote, “Hahaha…paji my posture is bcoz of the beauty of the building.”

Well, this definitely gives us a glimpse of how good friends Sunil and Chandan are. By the way, Chandan and Kapil too are good friends and have known each other since college time.

For a long time, people assumed that things are still sour between the comedian-turned-actor Kapil and Sunil, but both over the period of last few months have been proving that they have let bygones be bygones, and moving on for better opportunities that future has for each one of them.

sometimes posture of ur body defines u…love pic.twitter.com/mqiG3ISlDq — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) August 18, 2017

Is this picture what r u trying to define, the poster of ur body or beauty of the building behind you? http://t.co/9KXldf0gOY — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 18, 2017

While it looks like Sunil has still not given a go ahead for any television shows, he is definitely keeping his audience entertained by conducting his own shows or making special appearances on different award shows. On the other hand, Kapil has been promoting his upcoming film, Firangi.

