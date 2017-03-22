Not just Sunil Grover, have Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar quit The Kapil Sharma Show too?

As Chandan Prabhakar, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar boycott Kapil Sharma Show’s shooting for second consecutive day, it seems the trio has decided to quit the show. As Chandan Prabhakar, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar boycott Kapil Sharma Show’s shooting for second consecutive day, it seems the trio has decided to quit the show.

The confusion over The Kapil Sharma Show refuses to end. In what has emerged as television’s biggest spat in recent times, Sunil Grover has strongly hinted that he has quit The Kapil Sharma Show while the show’s host, Kapil, is still trying to get the ace comedian back in the fold. In further proof, Sunil, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar didn’t turn up for the shoot, signalling that the association is over as things stand.

While Sunil has been incommunicado other than one tweet he posted on Tuesday saying he is extremely hurt and Kapil should not believe that he is God, Chandan told Spotboye that he will not show up for the show on day two of shooting either. He told the entertainment website on Tuesday, “Yes, I am not shooting with Kapil today. They called me but I refused. I told them that I am unavailable.”

During Monday’s shoot, Ali Asgar — another important actor in The Kapil Sharma Show — was also missing from action. The show was hosting Naam Shabana team and the only ones we could see around were Kiku Sharda, Rochelle Rao and Sumona Chakravarti. Situation is said to be even more serious on day two of the shooting when Kapil’s team had to call in Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal and Raju Shrivastava for the shoot.

Sources were quoted as saying, “Sunil is unlikely to return the way things are. Ali and Chandan are also staying away from the show. While Navjot Singh Sidhu has said he will stay with the show, how long can he manage with his new political commitments? Kapil Sharma Show is faced with tough times.”

The fight among the team member began during their Australia tour where Kapil was reportedly seen abusing and shouting at Chandan who plays chaiwalla in The Kapil Sharma Show. The source said, “Sunil was merely trying to calm down Kapil, who was drunk and hurling abuses at another team member, Chandan (Prabhakar).” He then verbally and physically assaulted Sunil. Kapil is also said to have said that Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar, and Kiku Sharda are ‘daily wage earners’.

Here are Kapil and Sunil’s tweet exchanges

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

On Monday and Tuesday, Kapil posted clarification and apologies on the social media. He also said he would visit Sunil’s house and talk things out with him. With reports doing the rounds that the breach is final and Sunil is not ready to return, we will just have to wait and watch.

