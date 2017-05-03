Sunil Grover brings back the ‘comedy family’, but not on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover is bringing back the most loved ‘comedy family’ including Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sugandha Mishra. Sunil Grover is bringing back the most loved ‘comedy family’ including Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sugandha Mishra.

If not Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover has taken the charge to bring back the long lost laughter times with the ‘comedy family’ which know exactly how to tickle your funnybone. Doctor Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil is coming back with the entire team of the Kapil Sharma Show including Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale. The only ones who will be missing are Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarty, and Kiku Sharda.

Before you start hyperventilating if this means Sunil’s TV show has been finalised, relax. The actor-comedian is still considering his many options before saying yes to the one. But until then, Sunil is not sitting idle. The comedian is busy doing what he does the best — leaving you in tears of laughter. After his many live gigs in different cities, now Sunil is coming up with his first live show in Ahmedabad on May 27. Sharing the poster of the event, Sunil wrote on his Facebook, “Ahmedabad see you on 27th May! Garmi ma Mango Khau su! Badha sathe aau chu..!” In the poster, which reads ‘The Comedy Family’ there is Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabhi and Mashoor Gulati, Ali Asgar as Nani, Sugandha Mishra as Vidyavati, Sanket Bhosale and TV actor Roshni Chopra.

Also read | Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma not taking his name on 100th episode celebration: I was an integral part of the show

After the infamous mid-air feud between Kapil and Sunil, this is the first time that we will see Kapil Sharma’s best friend Chandan Prabhakar in action. However, Ali and Sunil have already made an appearance together in Sony television show Sabse Bada Kalakar. The success of these guest appearances of Sunil Grover and others during various gigs has proved it how much the comedy fans are missing their favourite comedians.

Also read| When Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati became Raveena Tandon’s ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ partner, see pics, video

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s show is struggling hard to survive amidst competition from other reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il champs. The ratings of the show have dropped to half of what it used to be with Sunil, Ali, and Chandan. According to the recent report of BARC India, Kapil Sharma’s show has dropped from 7 million impressions to just 3.9 million impressions in a short span of one month.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd