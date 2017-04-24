Sunil Grover breaks silence on new show: There are offers, but nothing has been decided yet

Sunil Grover played the characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, among others, on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Grover played the characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, among others, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

It looks like The Kapil Sharma Show has become more of a thriller and its viewers are Sherlock Holmes who are left connecting the dots regarding which actors from the show said what, and where its former cast is heading. From the cryptic Twitter posts of Sunil Grover to the public apologies by Kapil Sharma, this show has changed its genre from a comedy to a drama. And after days of speculations around Sunil Grover’s alleged new show on Sony, the actor-comedian himself broke the silence and has finally cleared the air.

According to a report in HT, Sunil said, “I have not signed any show on the same channel or anywhere else, for that matter. I was part of The Kapil Sharma Show and I have been out of the show for some time. I am a performer and my job is to perform and act. There are offers, but nothing has been decided yet, but I will be doing something for sure.”

Ever since the ugly spat between once good friends Kapil and Sunil, things have gone for a toss on the sets of their popular show. Sunil not only walked out of the cast, but has also refrained from speaking directly on the matter. And all this while, several rumours kept doing the rounds, whether or not he will return, how the show has been falling on the TRP charts and what’s up next for Sunil. Just days back, there was buzz that Sony is in talks with him to launch a new show from June this year. Though Sony denied all claims, inside reports suggested the makers of Sunil’s show have proposed their show to the channel but the deal hasn’t been inked yet.

A week back, Sunil had shared a pic on his Instagram page with another mysterious text. He wrote, “No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want.” Surely, he was hinting at some new beginnings, and we are awaiting to know more about it.

