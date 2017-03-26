Sunil Grover announces his next gig with Kiku Sharda in Delhi. What does it mean for The Kapil Sharma Show?

Sunil Grover to perform in Delhi on April 1. Sunil Grover to perform in Delhi on April 1.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s fight has become the talk of the town where everyone is literally hooked to get the next update as soon as it surfaces. But recently, Sunil Grover’s post has put us in dilemma. The actor, in a Facebook post, has announced his next gig in Delhi, which is to be held on April 1. Going by the poster, the performance will have Sunil portraying Dr. Mashoor Gulati, his constant character from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after the fight with Kapil Sharma, the actor has not really come out in open about his stand whether or not he will be a part of the hit comedy show.

Sunil Grover’s latest post is only raising eyebrows and making his fans curious if Sunil is considering to still be a part of the show. Does it mean that everything is on its way to getting settled between the two leading actors of The Kapil Sharma Show – Kapil and Sunil, or is it just one of his prior commitments that he is fulfilling before he calls it quits.

Check out Sunil Grover’s post here:

But if nothing is sorted (as we have seen so far) then why is Sunil continuing to perform as Dr. Mashoor Gulati because as per rules from the channel, they are not supposed to carry forward their characters to other platforms if their contract is dismissed or discontinued. Earlier, when Sunil had briefly left Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors, he was not allowed to play his famous avatar of Gutthi anywhere else. Though he did appear as a drag in his show, Mad In India, he changed his name.

What is also interesting about this poster is the fact that it shows Sunil with Kiku Sharda. Interestingly, while Sunil chose to stay away from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since the spat, Kiku Sharda has been shooting for its upcoming episodes, clearly standing in favour of Kapil. Well, for now, the mess between Kapil and Sunil is just growing by the day.

