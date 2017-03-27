Sunil Grover and others still part of show: Sources from The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have stopped shooting for the The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have stopped shooting for the The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show might be a television favourite, but it is turning out to be no less than a TV soap opera and we won’t be surprised if a director picks up this plot for his next show. And while the audience is waiting with bated breath for any updates on whether or not Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar are still part of the comedy show, ANI has confirmed that they still are.

According to a tweet from ANI, “Sunil Grover & others still part of show,we’ll have to see when they are joining. Shooting for next episode on-Sources from Kapil Sharma Show.”

Sunil and others stopped shooting for the show ever since Kapil Sharma’s ugly and unruly behaviour with the team of the show, during a flight from Melbourne to Mumbai became public. While many from the cast and crew claimed that this wasn’t the first time Kapil misbehaved with the cast while being drunk, the one at the receiving end mid-air was co-actor Sunil, who plays the famous character of Dr Mashoor Gulati on the comedy show. Giving it back to Kapil, Sunil, Ali and Chandan have boycotted the show since then.

Sunil Grover&others still part of show,we’ll have to see when they are joining. Shooting for next episode on-Sources from Kapil Sharma Show — ANI (@ANI_news) March 27, 2017

Several on and off record reports kept the suspense about the future of The Kapil Sharma Show, with many claiming that the trio has indeed quit the show out of anger. But, the latest update, which has been credited to someone from the show, is making us curious and confused at the same time.

Sunil, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, had said, “I am very relaxed, very introspective, deep in thought about my future plans…I am just watching all the tamasha that’s going on. It’s very entertaining.”

We wonder where this story, full of twists and turns will end.

