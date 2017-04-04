Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, you have no future without each other, it is time to patch-up

Though Sunil Grover’s live gig got a full house at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, the laughter dose was not strong enough to convince the audience that the funnyman can pull off a stand-alone show. Though Sunil Grover’s live gig got a full house at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, the laughter dose was not strong enough to convince the audience that the funnyman can pull off a stand-alone show.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are like yin and yang, they complement each other. If Sunil Grover is the heart, Kapil Sharma is the soul of The Kapil Sharma Show. By no means is it a one-man show. And if The Kapil Sharma Show is witnessing a major dip in its TRPs, Sunil Grover’s solo gigs also fail to hit that comic spot which their jugalbandi always manages to do.

So, if Sunil Grover leaves the comedy show, the brunt will be borne by not only the channel and the fans of the show but also by Kapil and Sunil equally. This we can say with full confidence after attending Dr. Mashoor Gulati Comedy Clinic in Delhi and watching the finale of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 9.

Though Sunil’s live gig got a full house at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, the laughter dose was not strong enough to convince the audience that the funnyman can pull off a stand-alone show. He repeated punchlines and there were portions which were a drag. You know what we missed as he came on the stage as Dr Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Bhabhi and even Gutthi? Kapil Sharma! The host of the show used to set the base for Sunil’s acts, just as Sunil would make those moments shine when he was on stage.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover, who seems to have made up his mind on not returning to the shoot of Kapil Sharma show, is content with his live gigs for the time being. He is also happy with the love and support being showered upon him by his fans. Post his Delhi show, the actor-comedian told the reporters, “I am overwhelmed with everyone’s love and support. I want to thank them for taking out time for our show. I feel that love is ultimate because everything comes and goes but love will remain forever.” Also, Sunil is planning to go ahead with his live shows as he believes, “There is a lot to be explored in the live medium.”

But we wish that the reality soon dawns upon both Sunil and Kapil and the comedians realise each other’s worth. And if nothing else, the actor-comedians must revisit the past when Comedy Nights with Kapil, which used to air on Colors, faced a drop in ratings after Sunil walked out of it and Sunil’s solo show Mad in India failed to take off.

