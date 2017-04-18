Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar to return on screen together, but not for Kapil Sharma show?

Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover might make an appearence together in kids reality TV show Sabse Bada Kalakar. Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover might make an appearence together in kids reality TV show Sabse Bada Kalakar.

The fans of The Kapil Sharma Show have been eagerly waiting to see ace-comedians Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar in the same frame ever since their infamous mid-air fight left the team in chaos. Sunil, Ali and Chandan have so far chosen to maintain a safe distance from Kapil and his show. The trio has not spoken to Kapil and has also not turned up for the shoot even for a single episode. As a result, the comedy show has witnessed a drastic drop in its ratings leaving it out of the race of the top ten television shows. In fact, Kapil’s new line-up of comedians has also failed to bring back the much-needed humour and life to the show.

But bound by a contract with channel Sony, Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar have to abide by its demands till the day it ends. Probably this is the reason that will bring back, if not all of them, but at least Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover in the same frame. The two will be tickling the funny bone of the audiences in this week’s episode of reality show Sabse Bada Kalakar which is being judged by Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani. According to a report in DNA, Sunil and Ali will shoot for an episode of Sabse Bada Kalakaar to live up to their work commitments with the channel. Though indianexpress.com could not individually verify the news.

Now, whether Ali and Sunil will appear in their Kapil Sharma show avatars of Nani and Doctor Mashoor Gulati respectively, or will it be completely new characters, is still unknown. If we go by the recent stint of Sunil on other shows and the feedback it got. then the duo will have to go an extra mile to beat the ratings of The Kapil Sharma Show, which Sunil failed to do the last time, during his appearance on the Indian Idol 9 grand finale.

Earlier in the day, Sunil Grover also made it clear that he will not be returning to Kapil’s show when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor urged both him and Kapil to get back together. Also, he has been posting several cryptic posts on Instagram ever since his fight with Kapil took place over a month back.

