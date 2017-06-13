Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar leave Kapil Sharma for rival Krushna Abhishek, to start a new show

Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar might come together for a new comdey show. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar might come together for a new comdey show.

So, finally the curtains on speculation whether Sunil Grover will return to The Kapil Sharma Show can be drawn. Sunil is returning to comedy but this time with Kapil Sharma’s arch-rival Krushna Abhishek.

In what can be called as one of the biggest casting coup of sorts on Indian television, Sunil and Krushna are expected to come for a new comedy show on Sony. Joining them are Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who had left The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sunil after the latter had a major fallout with Kapil.

“A new comedy show with Sunil is definitely happening. Ali, Chandan and Sugandha (Mishra), basically all those who left The Kapil Sharma Show, are going to be a part of it. Krushna is most probably joining them. He is yet to confirm, things are going back and forth as of now but there are really high chances of this collaboration happening,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com.

If the confirmation comes through, this will not only be the biggest competition to The Kapil Sharma Show but the move will appear as a huge statement by Sunil to Kapil, who until last week expressed his wish to have the former back on his show.

Kapil and Krushna’s professional rivalry is well-known. Krushna took on his show on Colors after Kapil left the channel. Since then the two have been pitted against each other. Also, Krushna had slammed Kapil’s decision to leave Colors which led people to believe that they were not on good terms personally.

While Kapil has never directly spoken about their equation, Krushna recently told us that he was open to working with Kapil as he finds him extremely talented. Sunil and Kapil, touted as one of the most powerful comedian duos on television, fought on a flight back to India from Australia in April. The fight was considered quite ugly after reports surfaced that Kapil threw a shoe at his co-star. It was also reported that Kapil was also rude to Ali and Chandan. Since then the three comedians haven’t been on the show despite Kapil issuing a public apology and requesting Sunil to come back.

Now, it seems that return will not see the light of the day, at least not in near future.

