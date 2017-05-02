When Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati became Raveena Tandon’s ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ partner, see pics, video

Raveena Tandon’s popular track “Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast” made her the ‘mast mast girl’ of Bollywood. Raveena Tandon’s popular track “Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast” made her the ‘mast mast girl’ of Bollywood.

It’s not easy to get over the image of sultry pair of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, creating magic to the beats of the famous song “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast” from their film Mohra, but perhaps only until now. 20-years-later, Raveena danced to the hit number once again, but this time her partner was not the Khiladi Kumar but TV’s favourite comedian, Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover. It was surely a memorable evening on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar, and going by the pics from the sets of Raveena and Sunil shaking a leg on the song, it will surely be a treat for the audience.

Looking ravishing in a saree, Raveena did her signature moves from the song, and showed why she will always be Bollywood’s ‘Mast Mast Girl’. Matching her grace was Sunil’s incredible imitation of Akshay’s dancing style. The comedian even wore an outfit similar to Akshay’s from the song.

The duo had the contestants, judges and the studio audience in awe as well as splits, given Sunil’s hilarious antics. Sunil had an able support from his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Ali Asgar, whose different avatars kept everyone entertained. The show, which has Raveena as one of the judges besides Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, also saw filmmaker Anurag Basu as a guest on the judges panel.

Check out some pictures from the show.

The episode will be aired on May 7. It comes amid speculations, that Sunil will have his own show on Sony and will be joined by Ali and comedian Chandan Prabhakar. Sunil has kept mum on the rumours so far and said that he has been getting a lot of offers and he hasn’t decided what to do next.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd