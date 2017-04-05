Suniel Shetty returns with his 2.0 version on India’s Asli Champion

Suniel Shetty is thrilled to judge a fitness based reality show–India’s Asli Champion…Hai Dum. Suniel Shetty is thrilled to judge a fitness based reality show–India’s Asli Champion…Hai Dum.

After staying away from the showbiz for more than two years, actor Suniel Shetty is all set to return in his 2.0 version. And this time the Hera Pheri actor will be seen judging a unique reality show, India’s Asli Champion…Hai Dum. The show will test the physical and mental endurance of the contestants from different walks of life and will compete for the title of India’s Asli Champion.

Suniel was associated with a fitness based reality show in 2007 and is now thrilled to be a part of something similar once again. Speaking about the show, the actor said, “I am thrilled to be a part of India’s Asli Champion, a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance. It will test the contestants’ will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up. I am also glad to associate with &TV as it’s a promising channel delivering some inspiring and unconventional content to today’s India.” The makers of the show found Suniel an apt choice for the show because of his knowledge, experience and passion for fitness.

Suniel took to his Instagram account to express his excitement for the show as he wrote, “Its not just the body, some minds are made of steel too & this combination makes #IndiasAsliChampion ! Looking forward to make my passion for fitness.”

The Main Hoon Na actor has earlier judged a reality show Biggest Loser Jeetega in 2007 where overweight contestants attempted to lose weight and fought for a cash prize.

Talking about the show, Rajesh Iyer, Business Head, &TV says, “India’s Asli Champion is a differentiated format that will highlight the next level of mental and physical endurance in participants who will be seen pushing boundaries only to emerge as champions! Viewers will get to witness a thrilling display of grit and determination. We are glad to have the flagbearer of fitness, Suniel Shetty himself on board as the host!”

The date when the show will go on air is yet to be decided.

