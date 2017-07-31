Sumona Chakravarti reveals the reason behind Kapil Sharma’s falling health: He is under a lot of pressure

Sumona Chakravarti is the best person to talk about The Kapil Sharma Show, and every controversy hogging it. Sumona Chakravarti is the best person to talk about The Kapil Sharma Show, and every controversy hogging it.

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since its beginning. She is obviously the best person to talk about the comedy show, and every controversy hogging it. Kapil has been in news for a long time now, first for his mid-air fight which lead to many TKSS members like Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra leaving the show, and then for his frequent bad health. Sumona, in a recent interview reveals the real cause of Kapil Sharma’s poor health.

Sumona, in an interview with Pinkvilla shared that there is something shocking about Kapil Sharma’s falling health condition. Time and again, we hear reports of Kapil’s show facing a lot of ups and down and many shoots getting cancelled too owing to Kapil’s condition. His health is becoming worse by the day and we all have been wondering why.

Speaking about Kapil’s health Sumona reveals that he is indeed taking pressure of the show’s constantly falling TRPs. She said, “Yes, his (Kapil’s) health has not been very good and the name of the show is Kapil Sharma. Unfortunately, he is under a lot of pressure and that’s fair enough.” She added, “We all have our ups and downs in terms of health. It happens, sometimes you can’t even afford to fall sick but the body does take a toll so it’s okay, and not like he kept anyone waiting and everybody understands when someone is sick, it’s genuine.”

Though The Kapil Sharma Show is doing good for now, but we also know that Bharti Singh will soon leave the show for her new solo outing on the channel. Kiku Sharda too has time and again posted about the show’s latest TRP ratings and more.

Thanks for all the love guyz , keep watching, keep loving #TKSS @SonyTV — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) July 30, 2017

Recently when Mubarakan team came on the show, Kapil had to cancel the shooting due to being sick. However, the hard working comedian later re-shot an episode with them. We really wish Kapil gets well soon and keeps entertaining us like always.

