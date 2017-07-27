Sumona Chakravarti on working with Krushna Abhishek: I will not do it

Sumona Chakravarti is adamant that she will not take up Krushna Abhishek’s show. Sumona Chakravarti is adamant that she will not take up Krushna Abhishek’s show.

Sumona Chakravarti, who is a part of Kapil Sharma’s stand-up comedy show, says she will not work with comedian, Krushna Abhishek. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, who were earlier part of “The Kapil Sharma Show” have exited the series post the mid-air fight controversy. And Ali has now joined hands with Krushna for his show “The Drama Company”.

However, Sumona is adamant that she will not take up Krushna’s show. “I did not do it (Krushna’s show) back then and I will not do it now,” she told PTI. On comparisons between Kapil and Krushna’s shows, Sumona says, “I never got into back then and I will not get into it now also. So, it doesn’t make difference to me.” There have been reports that Kapil’s show is going off air but Sumona denies it saying, “It’s not true. I am busy shooting for the show.”

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of The Kapil Sharma show since start. After the mid-air fight many TKSS members like Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar left the show but Sumona still continues to be a part of the show. Recently the actor alsp opened up about Sunil Grover’s absence from the show. In her interview with Times of India, she said how she misses him. “Sunil is an amazing human being and of course I miss him. When you work with a person for 3-4 years you obviously have that bonding and rapport so I miss him. But having said that a show doesn’t stop, it must go on,” said Sumona. Sumona played the role of Sunil’s daughter Sarla on the show and it was hilarious to watch them together on TKSS.

Meanwhile Sumona, who was part of Anurag Basu’s film “Barfi”, says she has had great experience working with him and can’t say no to him ever. “I would love to do a film with him (Basu) but he takes three-four years to make one. During ‘Barfi’ it was a week to ten days of work, so it just happened. If he thinks I suit a part in his film, he will offer me.”

Recently, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor slammed Basu by calling him an irresponsible director. Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor has co-produced Basu’s “Jagga Jasoos” that was in the making for almost three years. “I have stopped reading newspapers as it is depressing. I keep myself away from religion and politics. I have my opinion but I share it only with close people. I have worked with him (Basu) and he is a great director.

“I learnt a lot from him. But this is my opinion. If someone else has something to say then it is their experience and opinion. It would be unfair for me to comment on it.” Sumona will be seen next in a television show “Dev” that wil go on air from August 5 on Colors channel.

(With inputs from PTI)

