Sumona Chakravarti on Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight: Kapil doesn’t owe any explanation, it’s just difference of opinion

Enough has been said about The Kapil Sharma Show and its host Kapil Sharma. Many from the television and film industry have also talked about the infamous mid-air tiff between Sunil Grover and Kapil. Kapil himself has said that he misses Sunil and will love to have him back. His childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar and ex-member of the show Ali Asgar have maintained that for them the fight was a family affair and there is no rivalry between anyone. But Sumona Chakravarti who has a crush on Kapil in the show feels that neither she nor Kapil owes an explanation to anyone and for her Kapil, like always, is still a gem of a person.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the actor says, “The Kapil Sharma Show is doing well. Obviously, what happened was sad, but Kapil hasn’t changed a bit. He is as he was on the first day I met him. He is a wonderful human being. Every third or fourth day something is written about him or me but that doesn’t bother me at all.” Adding to it she says, “About him or me giving an explanation or a clarification to anyone, I don’t think we owe any explanation to anyone. It is a matter of difference of opinions and I don’t think there is something wrong with that. We are all adults and I feel everyone has the right to do whatever pleases them.”

When asked if she misses the older members of the team, Sumona says, “I have been associated with the show for such a long time so definitely yes, I miss them and Kapil misses them too but as they say, ‘the show must go on’. Those people might have their own reasons for quitting the show.”

After showcasing her comic skills on Kapil Sharma’s shows, Sumona is getting back to the drama genre with an investigative thriller Dev on Colors which also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Puja Banerjee in pivotal roles. Her character Meera in the finite series of 26 episodes is that of a woman who talks with dead and she makes this her profession. Eventually, Meera becomes a confidant of the lead of the show Dev played by Ashish and this is where the story starts.

When asked who is a better co-actor, Ashish or Kapil, Sumona says, “I think Ashish is a crazy guy and he makes all of us go crazy as well on the sets. With Kapil, he is funny onscreen. So, I think I have an entertainer both on screen and off screen.”

Talking about her personal life, Sumona, who has her hands full with three projects currently, said that she has been trying to spend more time with her family but her hectic work schedule doesn’t allow her to do so. When asked about her views on marriage, Sumona says, “I don’t want to get married. I don’t think a legal document can ever validate my relationship with someone. But that doesn’t mean I am not open to commitment.”

Dev will be aired on Colors every weekend.

