Sumeet Raghavan’s wife Chinmayee Surve files police complaint after man masturbates in front of her

Chinmayee Surve, wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan had to face a rather shocking incident. Chinmayee Surve, wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan had to face a rather shocking incident.

Every morning as we open the newspapers, the number of stories of crime against women is appalling. Today afternoon, on a busy road in Mumbai, popular actor Chinmayee Surve, wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan had to face a rather shocking incident. The actor was out for some work and while on a road in Vile Parle, a man, sitting in a BMW masturbated in front of her leaving her shaken. Before she could react or gain people’s attention, the man drove off.

Stunned at this incident, Sumeet took to his social media to share the details of the incident, wherein he wrote the last four digits of the car, and an identity of the man. “A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits@MumbaiPolice (sic),” he posted.

A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits@MumbaiPolice — Sumeet (@sumrag) February 19, 2018

Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Sumeet shared, “It’s so shocking that miscreants are up for something so disgusting in broad daylight. I was at home when my wife called me frantically. Being responsible citizens we reached out to the authorities , and filed an official complaint at the local police station and also the traffic department. We are really hopeful the culprit will be caught soon.”

While Sumeet informed us that he was at the location with the police team trying to check the CCTV footages, Chinmayee was at the police station to record her statement.

“The police team has swiftly taken charge and are on the lookout to identify the car and the driver. They will see the CCTV footages of the road and are also trying to speak here. We just can’t let go such matters and its time we stood up against these perverts,” added the actor.

Popularly known as Sahil from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sumeet recently received accolades for his performance in the Marathi film Aapla Manus. Chinmayee, a renowned face in the Marathi industry played a strong role in the popular daily Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd