Sujoy Ghosh’s three telefilms to premiere on April 29

National Award winning filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has made a series of three telefilms titled Teen Pehliyan for TV channel Star Plus. The highly-acclaimed director is the man behind cinematic masterpieces like Kahaani and Jhankaar Beats among others. But Ghosh has also been active in the short film landscape having made shorts like Ahalya and Anukul with actors such as Radhika Apte, Saurabh Shukla and Soumitra Chatterjee.

A new promotional video for the project was released by Star Plus today and looks like television audiences are in for a thrilling ride with Ghosh this time. Giving an insight into the telefilms that he has made for Teen Pehliyan, Ghosh told IANS a few days earlier, “These stories are of human emotions that I have tried to narrate in an exciting manner. There is one film called Goodluck in which a salesman is selling ‘good luck’.”

He adds, “We come across so many salesmen every day who are selling soaps and creams… And how easily we say ‘no’ to them. But how he sells that good luck to people, is the story.” Goodluck stars Kunal Roy Kapoor and Tina Desai in pivotal roles.

Talking about the second film Copy, Ghosh says, “In another story called Copy, the protagonist is in search of who he is, and who he wants to be. It’s about a conflicted mind that is struggling to find a ground on who he wants to be and what the society wants him to be… So these are the stories I wanted to say in my films,” he said. Copy features Surveen Chawla and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

The third telefilm is called Mirchi Malini, starring Paoli Dam and Akshay Oberoi. Teen Pehliyan will go on air on April 29.

