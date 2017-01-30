Suits star Gabriel Macht would love to visit India

“You guys have to invite me to India. I’d love to come out there.” “You guys have to invite me to India. I’d love to come out there.”

Gabriel Macht, known for his portrayal of brash but charming attorney Harvey Specter on TV drama Suits, says he would love to do a Bollywood movie. In a Facebook Live chat with his Indian fans ahead of season six release, Macht said his favourite Indian food is Saag Paneer. “You guys have to invite me to India. I’d love to come out there. A friend of mine made a Bollywood film out there. I don’t know what film it’s called. How about someone invite me to be in a Bollywood film; I would love to do that. I’ve been eating Indian food since I was six; I like eating Saag Paneer,” the actor said.

When asked whether season six, which started airing in India on Comedy Central from January 28, will finally see him with his secretary Donna Paulsen, the 45-year-old actor said fans want that to happen but his character sees Donna as his “best pal”. “Harvey is still in the show and so is Donna. She hasn’t left the office but we are going to see her doing some different things in the second part of season 6. Don’t want to give away much of it; but, she may think of herself more than just a secretary.

“I don’t know. If they do get together, where would they go? How would the story develop? Babies? I don’t know… would there be strawberry blonde babies? Maybe one day they would. I see them as best pals and she is the voice of reason for him and he really listens to her.” The American actor is always impeccably dressed on the show so when he is not shooting, he enjoys not shaving every day.

“I am not working right now; if I don’t have to shave, I don’t have to shave! I have to shave every day when I am working on Suits so it’s nice when I don’t have to shave.

I am working April to November in Toronto on ‘Suits’; but when I am not working I like to spend time with my family- which is right now.”