Suits season 7 teaser: The dream team is back with a bang, watch video

The popular American legal drama, Suits is back with a treat for its fans and the dream team is definitely making our hearts race yet again. A new teaser for the Season 7 premiere was released on Tuesday by the official Facebook handle with the caption, “The dream team is back — and better than ever. Get ready for the Suits Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, July 12 on USA Network.”

Fans will probably recall that Mike (Patrick J. Adams) is finally a legit lawyer in this season and he has, therefore, re-joined Pearson Specter Litt, ready to ‘kick some ass’ with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The dream team is actually back in this one, with Rachel, Louis and Donna also working with the two. The only sad news is that Jessica (Gina Torres) will not be a part of this season since she left Pearson Specter Litt in the mid-season finale to move across the country with Malone, after remembering what drove her to become a lawyer in the first place.

The 30 seconds promo gives a small glimpse into the Suits world making us more impatient for the July 12 release. As the trailer tells us, Harvey will be seen taking full control as Managing Director and Donna, being her natural sassy self, calls Mike ‘pretty boy’.

Recently, the team also got back together to celebrate their show’s 100 episodes as they sat for a table read of the pilot episode. A live video from the event has also been shared on Facebook. The actors can be seen having fun, mocking each other and funnily forgetting their lines at the event.

